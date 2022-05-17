Games: Proton Experimental, SteamOS 3.2, and More
-
Proton Experimental gets V Rising and MechWarrior Online working for Linux / Steam Deck
The latest changes are now out for Proton Experimental, the special version of Proton for playing Windows games on Steam Deck and Linux that you can try that has more features before they roll out to the stable versions. The update landed on May 27th.
-
SteamOS 3.2 out for Steam Deck — better fan curves, refresh rate switching
Valve has released a huge Stable update for SteamOS with version 3.2 now available for updating on your Steam Deck. Here's what's new. A lot of this isn't exactly new-news, since it's pushing out most of the changes from the Beta you could opt into at any point.
-
Valve say they will look into fixing up the bot problems in Team Fortress 2
Finally, after multiple years of problems, Valve seem to be getting back on the horse for Team Fortress 2 development to deal with the big bot problem.
-
Get some classics working better on Steam Deck with Luxtorpeda upgrades
Luxtorpeda is a Steam Play tool (like Proton) but for running various Native Linux games engines. A fresh update is out, further improving Steam Deck support.
-
Modern twin-stick cave-flyer 'Gravity Ace' is out now and it's great
Remember the days when games were a lot simpler, and you had various attempts at cave-flying? Well, I do and the new release Gravity Ace brings back some fun memories while making a modern spin.
-
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ comes to PC, works on Steam Deck / Linux
SEGA decide to drop out of nowhere Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ on Steam. The good news is that thanks to Proton, it works out of the box on Linux and Steam Deck. A very popular rhythm game series, so to see it arrive on PC is awesome. Not that I'm any good at it mind you, or that I've ever personally played one in the series before but I tried it for science.
-
