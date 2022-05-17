Platform: that’s the key word that sprung to mind after attending Kubecon-CloudNativeCon Europe 2022, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Valencia last week. As in, Kubernetes isn’t a project any more, it’s a platform – and it’s one that’s now being used by thousands of organisations world-wide to build very real, very working applications and systems. Yes, I know there’s not one single Kubernetes platform – every big cloud provider has its own hosted and certified distribution, there are managed services and there’s third-party commercial and free offerings from companies of all sizes (for example, VMware just released a new version of its free Tanzu Community Edition) that application developers can download and just get to work on.

Apache OpenJPA is the Java persistence project of the Apache Software Foundation. After quite some time flying under the radar, there's a new release. Let's look into it.

Red Hat: Copr, GM, Google Chrome Now Available on Flathub 4 cool new projects to try in Copr for May 2022 Copr is a build system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install third-party software that is not available in Fedora Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use cases, and just experiment freely.

GM Partners With Red Hat on Open-Source Linux Operating System The partnership should make Ultifi-based GM models easier and quicker to update over the air, among other things.

Google Chrome Is Now Available on Flathub: Here's How to Install It Software on Linux is distributed in various formats: DEB, RPM, Snaps, tarballs, etc., but some users have embraced Flatpak more than others as it's supported on all Linux machines, irrespective of the distro installed. Google Chrome is now officially available on Flathub and Flatpak aficionados can now download their favorite browser from their preferred software source. Here's how to install Google Chrome as a Flatpak on Linux.