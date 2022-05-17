Language Selection

Games: Proton Experimental, SteamOS 3.2, and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of May 2022 03:41:57 AM

Lawyer won't lie for Molly de Blanc & Chris Lamb (mollamby)

We don't care about the privacy of what Chris Lamb and Molly de Blanc did in all those hotel rooms funded by diversity grants from Debian and other free software non-profits. What we care about is the unforgivable conflict of interest. Consider when Debian, under Chris Lamb, endorsed Molly de Blanc as a candidate for the board of another institution, the Open Source Initiative (OSI). When Debian made that endorsement, nobody said that Lamb, the leader of Debian, was in a sexual relationship with de Blanc but the lawyer is now hinting that was, in fact, the case. de Blanc was subsequently elected as President of the OSI. These two supposedly independent organizations were run by boyfriend and girlfriend. Screw them, if you'll excuse the pun. Read more

today's leftovers

Red Hat: Copr, GM, Google Chrome Now Available on Flathub

  • 4 cool new projects to try in Copr for May 2022

    Copr is a build system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install third-party software that is not available in Fedora Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use cases, and just experiment freely.

  • GM Partners With Red Hat on Open-Source Linux Operating System

    The partnership should make Ultifi-based GM models easier and quicker to update over the air, among other things.

  • Google Chrome Is Now Available on Flathub: Here's How to Install It

    Software on Linux is distributed in various formats: DEB, RPM, Snaps, tarballs, etc., but some users have embraced Flatpak more than others as it's supported on all Linux machines, irrespective of the distro installed. Google Chrome is now officially available on Flathub and Flatpak aficionados can now download their favorite browser from their preferred software source. Here's how to install Google Chrome as a Flatpak on Linux.

Security Leftovers

  • Apple patches zero-day kernel hole and much more – update now!

    All still-supported flavours of macOS (Monterey, Big Sur and Catalina), as well as all current mobile devices (iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Apple Watches), get patches. [...] Kernel-level code execution holes could grant an attacker control over the entire system, including the parts that manage the security of the rest of the system.

  • JFrog Launches Blockchain Project to Secure Open Source Software

    At its swampUP event, JFrog today launched Project Pyrsia, an open source project that uses a blockchain platform and Sigstore Cosign and Notary V2 cryptographic signature software to secure software packages. In addition to JFrog, other contributors to the project include Docker, Inc., DeployHub, Futureway and Oracle.

  • Codenotary Adds Background Vulnerability Scanning

    In its latest move, Codenotary has added free background vulnerability scanning service to its free and open source Community Attestation Service (CAS) code signing and attestation service to further secure open source supply chains. This new service uses hashes to identify known security vulnerabilities. Then if the scans find any it alerts you to the untrustworthy packages. CAS can then be used to “untrust” any problematic artifacts. This new scanning service is also continuously self-updating so it can help you stay ahead of would-be attackers.

  • Screencastify fixes bug that would have let rogue websites spy on webcams

    Screencastify, a popular Chrome extension for capturing and sharing videos from websites, was recently found to be vulnerable to a cross-site scripting (XSS) flaw that allowed arbitrary websites to dupe people into unknowingly activating their webcams. A miscreant taking advantage of this flaw could then download the resulting video from the victim's Google Drive account. Software developer Wladimir Palant, co-founder of ad amelioration biz Eyeo, published a blog post about his findings on Monday. He said he reported the XSS bug in February, and Screencastify's developers fixed it within a day. But Palant contends the browser extension continues to pose a risk because the code trusts multiple partner subdomains, and an XSS flaw on any one of those sites could potentially be misused to attack Screencastify users. The Screencastify page on the Chrome Web Store says that the browser extension has more than 10 million users, which is the maximum value listed by store metrics. As Palant points out, the extension is aimed at the education market, raising some unpleasant possibilities.

