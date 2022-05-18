Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Fluffy President
- Blaming Patent Examiners Who Respect the Law
- Our Priorities and Our Future: More Gemini and More Daily Links (a Lot More Frequently)
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Links 28/05/2022: Twitter Fined for Spying in '2FA' Clothing
- Links 27/05/2022: Trisquel 10.0.1 LTS and Perl Appreciation
- Links 27/05/2022: Fwupd 1.8.1 and GCC 9.5
- Visual Proof That Twitter Very Likely Faked Its Magnitude the Moment Musk et al (KSA, Ellison and so on) Wanted to Buy
- Links 27/05/2022: Wayland 1.21 Alpha, KDE Adds Flatpak and Snap Permissions to Discover
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Links 27/05/2022: Many More Microsoft Security Failures (and Spin/Lies)
- Links 26/05/2022: KStars 3.5.9 and Chrome 103 Beta
- Links 26/05/2022: AlmaLinux OS 9.0, MooseX::Extended for Perl Introduced
- Links 26/05/2022: Kernel Events and Systemd-Free GNU/Linux Distributions
- Links 26/05/2022: DuckDuckGo Increasingly Exposed as Microsoft Proxy
- EPO Celebrates Software Patents Again, Dubbing Them 'Hey Hi' (AI) and '4IR'
- [Meme] EPO's Monkey Business: Lowering the Patent Examination Bar
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Heads of Patent Offices Are Immune to Coronavirus
This week in KDE: Resizable Plasma panel pop-ups
We are busy working on the bug reports folks are filing about the Plasma 5.25 beta, and as of right now, we’re down to 15. Working on these is a great way to make a difference quickly! In addition, features that didn’t make it into Plasma 5.25 are starting to land in 5.26. There’s some very cool stuff this week, so let’s jump in...
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Games: Proton Experimental, SteamOS 3.2, and More
