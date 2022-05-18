We are busy working on the bug reports folks are filing about the Plasma 5.25 beta, and as of right now, we’re down to 15. Working on these is a great way to make a difference quickly! In addition, features that didn’t make it into Plasma 5.25 are starting to land in 5.26. There’s some very cool stuff this week, so let’s jump in...

today's leftovers Hijacking of popular ctx and phpass packages reveals open source security gaps [Ed: This is not an "Open Source" issue but repository integrity issue; with proprietary software the same things happen, but you usually do not find out] The Python module “ctx” and a fork of the PHP library “phpass” have recently been modified by an unknown attacker to grab AWS credentials/keys and send them to a Heroku app.

Learnings from 5 years of tech startup code audits 2. Simple Outperformed Smart. As a self-admitted elitist, it pains me to say this, but it’s true: the startups we audited that are now doing the best usually had an almost brazenly ‘Keep It Simple’ approach to engineering. Cleverness for cleverness sake was abhorred. On the flip side, the companies where we were like ”woah, these folks are smart as hell” for the most part kind of faded. Generally, the major foot-gun (which I talk about more in a previous post on foot-guns) that got a lot of places in trouble was the premature move to microservices, architectures that relied on distributed computing, and messaging-heavy designs.

How to install melonDS 0.9.4 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install melonDS 0.9.4 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Efficient emoji experience in Wayland I recently moved over to the Sway window manager (as I mentioned in my last post) and it runs on Wayland. That means bidding farewell to X. Although this is a step forward, it caused some of my workflows to break. My original post about my efficient emoji workflow inspired many people to give it a try. Everything was great until I moved to Wayland and suddenly rofimoji stopped pasting emojis on demand.

Kubernetes 1.24: Maximum Unavailable Replicas for StatefulSet Kubernetes StatefulSets, since their introduction in 1.5 and becoming stable in 1.9, have been widely used to run stateful applications. They provide stable pod identity, persistent per pod storage and ordered graceful deployment, scaling and rolling updates. You can think of StatefulSet as the atomic building block for running complex stateful applications. As the use of Kubernetes has grown, so has the number of scenarios requiring StatefulSets. Many of these scenarios, require faster rolling updates than the currently supported one-pod-at-a-time updates, in the case where you're using the OrderedReady Pod management policy for a StatefulSet. Here are some examples: In order to support such scenarios, Kubernetes 1.24 includes a new alpha feature to help. Before you can use the new feature you must enable the MaxUnavailableStatefulSet feature flag. Once you enable that, you can specify a new field called maxUnavailable, part of the spec for a StatefulSet. For example: