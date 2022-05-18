Android Leftovers
-
HTC has delayed its Metaverse phone - 9to5Google
-
Digital Wellbeing Study now live in Google Health Studies - 9to5Google
-
Google Is Testing a Snore and Cough Detection Feature for Android – Review Geek
-
How to Enable Guest Mode on Android
-
How to enable Lockdown mode on Android – Phandroid
-
HTC's new flagship Android phone, expected to be announced last month, has been delayed - PhoneArena
-
9 most-important icons on your Android phone and what they mean | Gadgets Now
-
What Is 4x MSAA In Android Developer Options?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 408 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Resizable Plasma panel pop-ups
We are busy working on the bug reports folks are filing about the Plasma 5.25 beta, and as of right now, we’re down to 15. Working on these is a great way to make a difference quickly! In addition, features that didn’t make it into Plasma 5.25 are starting to land in 5.26. There’s some very cool stuff this week, so let’s jump in...
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Games: Proton Experimental, SteamOS 3.2, and More
Recent comments
14 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 27 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago