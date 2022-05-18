Language Selection

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Mail

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of May 2022 04:57:13 PM
Software

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

Apple MailApple provides its Mail app free with every Mac.

But if you move over to Linux, you’ll need a different email client. And let’s make it an open source client.

GNU Chinese Translators Team - Happy 20th Birthday GNU CTT [Savannah]

20 Year ago, May the 28th, GNU Chinese Translators Team was registered at Savannah. I joined the project from Help GNU. My original intention was to support this project and maybe help myself to understand more of GNU. At that time it was only me who worked actively in translating the GNU web pages into Simplified Chinese. I had even had to approve my own translation which was not the correct approach. I really wanted some other people to join the project like the project creators, and I started to really understand that to be a volunteer in a Free Software project means to be persistent and stubborn. Gradually we had some newcomers joining the project, like hagb, hahawang, psiace, shankangke, shi, wind, etc. I am very excited whenever there is a newcomer because I know I am the person to let them know the project and I am the person to encourage them contributing their time and talent in this project. Read more

Linux And C In The Browser

There was a time when trying to learn to write low-level driver or kernel code was hard. You really needed two machines: one to work with, and one to screw up over and over again until you got it right. These days you can just spin up a virtual machine and roll it back every time you totally screw up. Much easier! We don’t think it is all that practical, but [nsommer] has an interesting post about loading up a C compiler and compiling Linux for a virtual machine. What’s different? Oh, the virtual machine is in your browser. The v86 CPU emulator runs in the browser and looks like a Pentium III computer with the usual hardware. You might think it is slow and it certainly isn’t going to be fast as a rocket, but it does translate machine code into WebAssembly, so performance isn’t as bad as you might think. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Mail

Ubuntu Core 22 Released for Public Beta Testing with PiBoot Support, Remodeling

Ubuntu Core 22 aims to be a minimal and containerized version of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series but designed for IoT (Internet of Things) and embedded devices. Coming almost a year and a half after Ubuntu Core 20, the Ubuntu Core 22 builds on the already existing security standards of the Ubuntu Core operating system and promises new features like remodeling capabilities to allow users to change device IDs so that they can be rebranded, remodeled or assigned to a different Snap Store. Read more

