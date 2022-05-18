Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Mail
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.
Apple MailApple provides its Mail app free with every Mac.
But if you move over to Linux, you’ll need a different email client. And let’s make it an open source client.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
22 hours 14 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago