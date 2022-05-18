Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of May 2022 06:32:34 PM

Filed under

GlassWire is a popular network monitoring app (with no support for Linux) that helps you track data usage, unusual network activity, malicious access to the network, and more.

I wish it supports Linux, but for now, it only works on Windows and Android.

For Linux, we do not have a full-fledged GUI-based application that helps us monitor the network in Linux.

However, I recently stumbled upon “Portmaster”, an open-source network monitor available for Linux and other platforms. Interestingly, it offers some of the same abilities as seen with Glasswire, with some extras.

Note that it is not exactly a replacement for “GlassWire” but a potential alternative in the making.