Timer Mechanisms With C and Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of May 2022 06:48:23 PM
Development
GNU
Linux

Timer mechanisms let you schedule the OS kernel to notify an application when a predetermined time has elapsed. You'll typically use them by providing two pieces of information. First, you'll need to specify how much time the timer should take before notifying. Secondly, you'll need to prepare a callback function to act when that notification occurs.

  • Steinar H. Gunderson - Speeding up Samba AD

    One Weird Trick(TM) for speeding up a slow Samba Active Directory domain controller is seemingly to leave and rejoin the domain. (If you don't have another domain controller, you'll need to join one in temporarily.) Seemingly, not only can you switch to LMDB (which has two fsyncs instead of eight on commit—which matters a lot, especially on non-SSDs, as the Kerberos authentication path has a blocking write to update account statistics), but you also get to regenerate the database, giving you the advantage of any new indexes since last upgrade.

  • How to Change File Extensions on Linux

    File extensions help both operating systems and users distinguish between different file formats and understand the contents stored inside them. When you see a file with the ".txt" extension, you instantly know it contains text data. Similarly, ".exe" file is a Windows executable and ".sh" files are Linux shell scripts. But what if you want to change these extensions for some reason? Perhaps you need to rename a text file to a Bash script. Simply writing the code in a text file won't do the job. On Linux, changing file extensions is much easier than you might think.

  • How to Install and Set up PostgreSQL Database on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) – LinuxWizardry

    PostgreSQL is a free and open-source relational database management system that allows both SQL and JSON querying. With over 30 years of active development, it has gained a solid reputation for its reliability, data integrity, extensibility, ACID compliance, and robust features. It allows you to create your own data types, define custom functions, and write different programming language codes without recompiling your database. It is compatible with all major operating systems including Windows, Linux/UNIX, Mac OS, IRIX, Solaris, etc. This tutorial will teach you how to install and set up PostgreSQL on the Ubuntu system.

  • How To Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by PlayOnLinux

  • Setting Up Environment Variables on Ubuntu – TecAdmin

    An environment variable contains a value, that is used to change the behaviors of the processes at run time. Similar to the other operating systems, we can also set the environment variables on a Ubuntu system.

  • How to Hide Lock Screen option from System Menu in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to hide the lock screen option from the upper-right corner system menu? Here’s how to do the trick in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For Ubuntu, Fedora and other Linux with GNOME desktop, the screen lock can be disabled either totally or only from the system menu.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

Ole Aamoton GNOME Voice, GNOME Radio, and Gingerblue

  • Voice 0.0.4 for GNOME 42

    Voice will let you listen to and share short, personal and enjoyable Voicegrams via electronic mail and on the World Wide Web by GNOME executives, employees and volunteers. Xiph.org Ogg Vorbis is a patent-free audio codec that more and more Free Software programs, including GNOME Voice (https://www.gnomevoice.org/) have implemented, so that you can listen to Voicegram recordings with good/fair recording quality by accessing the Voicegram file $HOME/Music/GNOME.ogg in the G_USER_DIRECTORY_MUSIC folder in Evolution or Nautilus.

  • Radio 16.0.43 for GNOME 42 (gnome-radio) – Ole Aamot

    New stations in GNOME Radio version 16.0.43 is NRK Folkemusikk (Oslo, Norway), NRK P1+ (Oslo, Norway), NRK P3X (Oslo, Norway), NRK Super (Oslo, Norway), Radio Nordfjord (Nordfjord, Norway), and Radio Ålesund (Ålesund, Norway).

  • Gingerblue 6.0.1 with Immediate Ogg Vorbis Audio Encoding

    Gingerblue 6.0.1 is Free Music Recording Software for GNOME available under GNU General Public License version 3 (or later) that now supports immediate Ogg Vorbis audio recordings in compressed Ogg Vorbis encoded audio files stored in the $HOME/Music/ folder. https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/6.0/gingerblue-6.0.1.tar.xz

GUADEC 2022 Conference Takes Place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43

GUADEC 2022 is the first in-person GUADEC event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated traveling restrictions and health safety measures, and it also marks GNOME’s 25th anniversary. Read more

