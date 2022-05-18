GUADEC 2022 Conference Takes Place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43
GUADEC 2022 is the first in-person GUADEC event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated traveling restrictions and health safety measures, and it also marks GNOME’s 25th anniversary.
