today's howtos Steinar H. Gunderson - Speeding up Samba AD One Weird Trick(TM) for speeding up a slow Samba Active Directory domain controller is seemingly to leave and rejoin the domain. (If you don't have another domain controller, you'll need to join one in temporarily.) Seemingly, not only can you switch to LMDB (which has two fsyncs instead of eight on commit—which matters a lot, especially on non-SSDs, as the Kerberos authentication path has a blocking write to update account statistics), but you also get to regenerate the database, giving you the advantage of any new indexes since last upgrade.

How to Change File Extensions on Linux File extensions help both operating systems and users distinguish between different file formats and understand the contents stored inside them. When you see a file with the ".txt" extension, you instantly know it contains text data. Similarly, ".exe" file is a Windows executable and ".sh" files are Linux shell scripts. But what if you want to change these extensions for some reason? Perhaps you need to rename a text file to a Bash script. Simply writing the code in a text file won't do the job. On Linux, changing file extensions is much easier than you might think.

How to Install and Set up PostgreSQL Database on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) – LinuxWizardry PostgreSQL is a free and open-source relational database management system that allows both SQL and JSON querying. With over 30 years of active development, it has gained a solid reputation for its reliability, data integrity, extensibility, ACID compliance, and robust features. It allows you to create your own data types, define custom functions, and write different programming language codes without recompiling your database. It is compatible with all major operating systems including Windows, Linux/UNIX, Mac OS, IRIX, Solaris, etc. This tutorial will teach you how to install and set up PostgreSQL on the Ubuntu system.

How To Install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PlayOnLinux on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by PlayOnLinux

Setting Up Environment Variables on Ubuntu – TecAdmin An environment variable contains a value, that is used to change the behaviors of the processes at run time. Similar to the other operating systems, we can also set the environment variables on a Ubuntu system.

How to Hide Lock Screen option from System Menu in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook Want to hide the lock screen option from the upper-right corner system menu? Here’s how to do the trick in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For Ubuntu, Fedora and other Linux with GNOME desktop, the screen lock can be disabled either totally or only from the system menu.