Ole Aamoton GNOME Voice, GNOME Radio, and Gingerblue
Voice 0.0.4 for GNOME 42
Voice will let you listen to and share short, personal and enjoyable Voicegrams via electronic mail and on the World Wide Web by GNOME executives, employees and volunteers. Xiph.org Ogg Vorbis is a patent-free audio codec that more and more Free Software programs, including GNOME Voice (https://www.gnomevoice.org/) have implemented, so that you can listen to Voicegram recordings with good/fair recording quality by accessing the Voicegram file $HOME/Music/GNOME.ogg in the G_USER_DIRECTORY_MUSIC folder in Evolution or Nautilus.
Radio 16.0.43 for GNOME 42 (gnome-radio) – Ole Aamot
New stations in GNOME Radio version 16.0.43 is NRK Folkemusikk (Oslo, Norway), NRK P1+ (Oslo, Norway), NRK P3X (Oslo, Norway), NRK Super (Oslo, Norway), Radio Nordfjord (Nordfjord, Norway), and Radio Ålesund (Ålesund, Norway).
Gingerblue 6.0.1 with Immediate Ogg Vorbis Audio Encoding
Gingerblue 6.0.1 is Free Music Recording Software for GNOME available under GNU General Public License version 3 (or later) that now supports immediate Ogg Vorbis audio recordings in compressed Ogg Vorbis encoded audio files stored in the $HOME/Music/ folder. https://download.gnome.org/sources/gingerblue/6.0/gingerblue-6.0.1.tar.xz
