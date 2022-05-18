Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Rygel is an open-source free UPnP Media Server
Rygel is released under the LGPL-2.0 License
Habitica is more than a gamified habit tracker app, it is an RPG game
Code is GPL v3 licensed: This Source Code is subject to the terms of the GNU General Public License, v. 3.0.
Citybound is an open-source city sim game with Rust
Citybound is released under the AGPL-3.0 License.
Skytable is a NoSQL real-time Database built with Rust
This project is licensed under the AGPL-3.0 License.
DigitalOcean Functions Expands the Serverless Cloud Landscape
DigitalOcean Functions brings new open-source-based serverless capabilities to the growing cloud provider that targets SMBs.
today's howtos
Ole Aamoton GNOME Voice, GNOME Radio, and Gingerblue
GUADEC 2022 Conference Takes Place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43
GUADEC 2022 is the first in-person GUADEC event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated traveling restrictions and health safety measures, and it also marks GNOME’s 25th anniversary.
