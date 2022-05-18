today's leftovers
Coffee Lake based rugged PC offers flexible display support and extensive storage capacity
Taiwan based Cincoze, released a compact and robust PC that is powered by 9/8th Gen Intel Core CPUs (i7, i5, i3) and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. The company claims the DV-1000 PC has a footprint of half a sheet of an A4 paper but it packs several interfaces to meet demands in industrial, robotics, in-vehicle computing and many other applications.
For storage options, the DV-1000 includes one SATA tray, two mSATA slots, one M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD. In addition to supporting legacy displays such as two VGA ports, the rugged PC provides one DisplayPort and one HDMI port.
Save session at any time
In that scenario, could only save the session at shutdown. Which I was not entirely happy with. If doing some important work that don't want to lose, having to reboot just to save the session, is not satisfactory.
Linux Plumbers Conference Refereed-Track Deadlines
The proposal deadline is June 12, which is right around the corner. We have excellent submissions, for which we gratefully thank our submitters! For the rest of you, we do have one problem, namely that we do not yet have your submission. So please point your browser at the call-for-proposals page and submit your proposal. After all, if you don’t submit it, we won’t accept it!
Bitcoin Core
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Bitcoin Core
raku & rust: a romance? – Physics::Journey
Rust is blazingly fast and memory-efficient: with no runtime or garbage collector, it can power performance-critical services, run on embedded devices, and easily integrate with other languages. Rust continues the spirit of C with emphasis on code safety and performance with a compiled approach.
Raku is an open source, gradually typed, Unicode-ready, concurrency friendly programming language made for at least the next hundred years. Raku continues the spirit of Perl with interpreter-like code generation (actually on MoarVM), one-liners, shell-centric, lightweight objects and expressiveness to get code up and running fast.
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Ole Aamoton GNOME Voice, GNOME Radio, and Gingerblue
GUADEC 2022 Conference Takes Place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43
GUADEC 2022 is the first in-person GUADEC event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated traveling restrictions and health safety measures, and it also marks GNOME’s 25th anniversary.
