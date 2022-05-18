Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 29th of May 2022 05:33:52 AM
HowTos

  • How to Set Up a Firewall with UFW on Ubuntu 22.04
  • How to Install RHEL 9 Step by Step with Screenshots

    Red Hat has released its latest and stable operating system RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). RHEL 9 meets the requirements of hybrid cloud environment as it can be installed on a physical server, virtual machine and in a container built from Red Hat Universal images (UBIs).

    In this guide, we will cover how to install RHEL 9 step by step along with screenshots. Before jumping into the installation steps, let’s look at new features and improvements in RHEL 9.

  • How To Install Zsh on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zsh on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Z shell (ZSH) Zsh is a UNIX command interpreter (shell) usable as an interactive login shell and as a shell script command processor. ZSH is the default shell of MacOS, also available for Linux and Windows users. Just like the Linux-native Bash shell, Zsh is also a scripting language that allows you to write your own scripts and automate tasks.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zsh powerful Unix command interpreter on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to add sudoers in Debian | FOSS Linux

    Sudo stands for superuser do. It is a command-line utility that permits trusted users to run commands as another user by default root. When prefixed with any command, the superuser temporarily gives another user rights as an alternative root. If you, for instance, want to access any system-related setting or, rather say, update a system or edit system files, you must log in as a “root” user in Linux.

    Ideally, root users have the right to perform any system task. However, sudo privileges can also be assigned to other users to act as a root. The basic philosophy is to give as few privileges as possible but still permit users to complete their work. Additionally, sudo is an effective way to log who ran which command and when.

    It is also advised to utilize this command carefully as it contains all the admin rights. As such, any misuse of the command may lead to severe damage to the system. In the latest release of Debian, version 11 (Bullseye), the sudo user’s info is stored in the sudoers file, located in the “/etc/sudoers” directory.

  • How To Install Notepad++ on Fedora 34/35/36

    Notepad++ is a text and source code editor. It supports tabbed editing, which allows working with multiple open files in a single window. The product’s name comes from the C increment operator.

    It provides a large number of options to work with it including syntax highlighting. Also it keeps smaller program sizes and faster execution with lower CPU uses.

  • How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a multi-platform, open-source Chromium-based web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It has a minimalistic user interface with basic icons and fonts and, an optionally color scheme that changes based on the background and design of the web page being visited.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi web browser on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install Kali Linux on VirtualBox

    In this tutorial you will learn how to install Kali Linux on Virtualbox on Linux. Kali Linux is a Linux distro mainly used for Security Research, Penetration testing, Computer forensics and Reverse Engineering.

  • How to Change the Colors of Your Bash Shell Prompt on Linux

    This article will show you how to change the colors for user, host, and directory information of the Linux terminal prompt.

    By default, many Linux installations come with simple black-and-white color prompts. However, because a Linux user spends a lot of time in the terminal emulator, it would be nice if we could visually improve our experience.

    So, in keeping with the “A picture is worth a thousand words” maxim, let us show what we mean.

  • How To Install WPS Office on Fedora 34/35/36

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS office on Fedora systems.

    WPS office is a lightweight, feature-rich comprehensive office suite with high compatibility. It also comes pre-installed on Fire tablets.

    WPS Office allows you to edit files in Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheet, and PDF to improve your work efficiency.

  • How to create Users in Kolab - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    Today you will learn How to create Users in Kolab

    Kolab is an open-source Email server I have configured in my previous tutorial. In this tutorial, we will configure further steps of creating users and the configuration of the email clients.

  • How to install a free open source IT asset management server (SNIPE-IT)

    This post is about How to install a free open source IT asset management server (SNIPE-IT)

    Snipe-IT was made for IT asset management to enable IT departments to track who has which laptop, when it was purchased, and other IT assets management, which software licenses and accessories are available, etc.

  • kpcyrd: auth-tarball-from-git: Verifying tarballs with signed git tags

    I noticed there’s a common anti-pattern in some PKGBUILDs, the short scripts that are used to build Arch Linux packages. Specifically we’re looking at the part that references the source code used when building a package:

today's leftovers

  • reversing an openbsd kernel syspatch

    OpenBSD has provided binary patches for a select few architectures for a while now, to save users from the daunting task of running make on their own. Alas, this means you might now apply a patch without first reviewing it. In the olden times, you had a source patch, so obviously you meticulously studied every line before application, just like you advised new users on IRC to do. But now, who will believe you do this when the binary syspatch is right there, so easy, so tempting.

  • [GSoC 2022] Ham: A Jam Replacement

    Haiku currently uses a fork of Perforce Jam as its build system. While Jam is a great build system, its legacy codebase makes it difficult to fix bugs or introduce new features.

    Ham is a complete Jam rewrite that was started by Ingo Weinhold, but wasn’t completed. This project starts where Ingo left off to bring Ham to where it can be used as Haiku’s official build system. The new repository can be found here.

  • Daily logging on al-Toril

    What I’m gonna add in is a cheapo A5 notebook. The notebook is a daily log (and by daily, I mean days on al-Toril in the year 1494) that’s strictly for post-hoc. Keeping track of torches & shoes, but also take note of what happens (gonna make writing session reports a li’l easier). A symbol to capture extra-diegetical (real-life) todo-items for me (a square box probably), for example “remember to make a new crafting table for potions” or whatever (sort of like a bujo), and another symbol (maybe just underline) for references to the A7 & A4 loose sheets. So that non-post-hoc, actual prep prep can live there. Things that are actual stuff, forward references, will become cards instead.

    This is also great because I can use shorthand in the daily log (I need to use longhand for prep so that the players can verify stuff, but logs aren’t prep).

Compile GNOME Shell and Apps From Source [Beginner's Guide]

A tutorial on how to compile GNOME from its source, including the shell, mutter and some native apps. Read more

Free Software Leftovers

  • 8 reasons to ditch Chrome and switch to Firefox

    One such option is Firefox. It’s a rare browser not based on Chromium, the project that powers Chrome, unlike other rivals like Edge or Opera. It’s also backed by a team with a long, storied history in browser development and a deep interest in online privacy. As a result, using Firefox can boost your PC’s performance, better protect you on the web, and also make life more convenient, too. You’ll find it offers built-in features that don’t exist in Chrome or otherwise require third-party add-ons.

    Just like we’ve recently done with Vivaldi, the enthusiast’s browser, we’ve highlighted the top 8 reasons to quit Chrome and make the switch to Firefox. Let’s dig in.

  • OpenPGP Email Summit

    During the trip I suddenly remembered that Swiss was not part of the EU, so the roaming rules that apply to all EU countries and that allow EU citizens to use mobile internet and telephony abroad while not having to worry about astronomical bills from their provider would not count. I quickly did some research on how bad it would be. 7cts/10KB. What. The. Fuck. I quickly disabled roaming and mobile internet. Guess I’ll be dependent on the availability of Wifi for the next days. [...] After quickly refreshing, I took the bus to the other end of Geneva to the offices of Proton (formerly Protonmail). They hosted the 6. OpenPGP Email Summit which I was going to attend. When I got to the building, I had to call the office upstairs and one member of the Proton team came down to fetch me. On Thursday we only had an informal meeting of participants that already arrived. The real discussions would take place on Friday and Saturday, although when I entered the office room people already had discussions going. After the meeting we went to a small bar to get some drinks and a small dinner. This being my first OpenPGP meetup (apart from the Sequoia meeting I was invited to some time ago), it was nice getting to know many of the people I already knew from the internet in person.

  • Using Homebrew on M1 Mac

    If you’re coming to M1 Mac fresh, without any old projects or profiles, you probably won’t notice; Homebrew will work as it always has. But if you’re trying to migrate from an Intel Mac you won’t be able to just move packages that were once in /usr/local over to /opt/homebrew. No need to worry though, reinstalling everything on M1 is easy, it just may take a bit of time.

  • Prematurely labelling RSS feeds as inactive

    Please don’t let this be another hang up if you’ve considered writing but are worried about how often you could post. A well written post about a project every other year is already hugely valuable.

  • LinTO: An open-source end-to-end platform for voice-operated solutions

    LinTO a great and efficient assistant, very interesting and intelligent product with many features that have no other any product. It has much grate privacy and security features for businesses meeting and also calling to grow the business. [...] LinTO is released under the GNU Affero General Public Licence V3.

Programming Leftovers

  • A backup is only as good as ...

    Today, while looking at previously-logged data in preparation for consumption of future similar data, I discovered to my horror, that tinylog(8) truncates lines at what I first assumed was 1024 but actually is 1000 bytes.

  • Multiple level filters in jq

    Here's another note-to-self on using jq to shape JSON representations of OData to match what's returned using system query options. Thsi time it's all filtering at two levels.

    In the Back to basics: OData - the Open Data Protocol - Part 3 - System query options live stream last Friday we looked at OData's system query options.

    There was a question at the end about whether it was possible to use the $filter system query option at multiple levels, in an $expand context. I wrote up the question, and a detailed answer (summary: yes) with an example here: Can $filter be applied at multiple levels in an expand?.

  • 0024: HYTRADBOI postmortem, HYTWACFI?, preimp, emergent ventures, data and reality, merkle search trees, readyset, julia compilation times

    Now that all that HYTRADBOI craziness is over I'm focusing on preimp. The goal is to work towards the programming experience that I envisioned for imp, but hack it together in clojure to avoid getting bottlenecked forever on language design.

    So far I have a simple clojure notebook with coarse-grained incremental maintenance. There are data cells that can be mutated by other code, with the changes being persisted back into the cell. The notebook is backed by a simple crdt, so once I finish hooking it up to the server it will allow collaborative editing of code and data. Next step after that is rendering the output values as interactive widgets, and then adding bidirectional editing so that interacting with the widgets for derived views can push changes to upstream data.

  • Parsing JSON faster with Intel AVX-512

    A few years ago, we released a really fast C++ JSON parser called simdjson. It is somewhat unique as a parser in the fact that it relies critically on SIMD instructions. On several metrics, it was and still is the fastest JSON parser though other interesting competitors have emerged.

    Initially, I had written a quick and dirty AVX-512 kernel for simdjson. We never merged it and after a time, I just deleted it. I then forgot about it.

  • "GameShell" interactive game for learning Linux shell commands

    A new project has been released which seeks to teach people how to use a UNIX style shell… via a game-like experience.

  • Best Books on Data Science with Python

    Best Books on Data Science with Python, In the subject of data science, Python is one of the most extensively used programming languages.

    Pandas, NumPy, scikit-learn, Matplotlib, and SciPy are just a few of the Python packages and libraries that are specifically suited for specific functions.

  • AI Attempts Converting Python Code To C++

    [Alexander] created codex_py2cpp as a way of experimenting with Codex, an AI intended to translate natural language into code. [Alexander] had slightly different ideas, however, and created codex_py2cpp as a way to play with the idea of automagically converting Python into C++. It’s not really intended to create robust code conversions, but as far as experiments go, it’s pretty neat.

