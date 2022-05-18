today's howtos
-
How to Set Up a Firewall with UFW on Ubuntu 22.04
-
How to Install RHEL 9 Step by Step with Screenshots
Red Hat has released its latest and stable operating system RHEL 9 (Red Hat Enterprise Linux). RHEL 9 meets the requirements of hybrid cloud environment as it can be installed on a physical server, virtual machine and in a container built from Red Hat Universal images (UBIs).
In this guide, we will cover how to install RHEL 9 step by step along with screenshots. Before jumping into the installation steps, let’s look at new features and improvements in RHEL 9.
-
How To Install Zsh on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zsh on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Z shell (ZSH) Zsh is a UNIX command interpreter (shell) usable as an interactive login shell and as a shell script command processor. ZSH is the default shell of MacOS, also available for Linux and Windows users. Just like the Linux-native Bash shell, Zsh is also a scripting language that allows you to write your own scripts and automate tasks.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zsh powerful Unix command interpreter on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to add sudoers in Debian | FOSS Linux
Sudo stands for superuser do. It is a command-line utility that permits trusted users to run commands as another user by default root. When prefixed with any command, the superuser temporarily gives another user rights as an alternative root. If you, for instance, want to access any system-related setting or, rather say, update a system or edit system files, you must log in as a “root” user in Linux.
Ideally, root users have the right to perform any system task. However, sudo privileges can also be assigned to other users to act as a root. The basic philosophy is to give as few privileges as possible but still permit users to complete their work. Additionally, sudo is an effective way to log who ran which command and when.
It is also advised to utilize this command carefully as it contains all the admin rights. As such, any misuse of the command may lead to severe damage to the system. In the latest release of Debian, version 11 (Bullseye), the sudo user’s info is stored in the sudoers file, located in the “/etc/sudoers” directory.
-
How To Install Notepad++ on Fedora 34/35/36
Notepad++ is a text and source code editor. It supports tabbed editing, which allows working with multiple open files in a single window. The product’s name comes from the C increment operator.
It provides a large number of options to work with it including syntax highlighting. Also it keeps smaller program sizes and faster execution with lower CPU uses.
-
How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Vivaldi is a multi-platform, open-source Chromium-based web browser developed by Vivaldi Technologies. It has a minimalistic user interface with basic icons and fonts and, an optionally color scheme that changes based on the background and design of the web page being visited.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Vivaldi web browser on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Install Kali Linux on VirtualBox
In this tutorial you will learn how to install Kali Linux on Virtualbox on Linux. Kali Linux is a Linux distro mainly used for Security Research, Penetration testing, Computer forensics and Reverse Engineering.
-
How to Change the Colors of Your Bash Shell Prompt on Linux
This article will show you how to change the colors for user, host, and directory information of the Linux terminal prompt.
By default, many Linux installations come with simple black-and-white color prompts. However, because a Linux user spends a lot of time in the terminal emulator, it would be nice if we could visually improve our experience.
So, in keeping with the “A picture is worth a thousand words” maxim, let us show what we mean.
-
How To Install WPS Office on Fedora 34/35/36
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS office on Fedora systems.
WPS office is a lightweight, feature-rich comprehensive office suite with high compatibility. It also comes pre-installed on Fire tablets.
WPS Office allows you to edit files in Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheet, and PDF to improve your work efficiency.
-
How to create Users in Kolab - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
Today you will learn How to create Users in Kolab
Kolab is an open-source Email server I have configured in my previous tutorial. In this tutorial, we will configure further steps of creating users and the configuration of the email clients.
-
How to install a free open source IT asset management server (SNIPE-IT)
This post is about How to install a free open source IT asset management server (SNIPE-IT)
Snipe-IT was made for IT asset management to enable IT departments to track who has which laptop, when it was purchased, and other IT assets management, which software licenses and accessories are available, etc.
-
kpcyrd: auth-tarball-from-git: Verifying tarballs with signed git tags
I noticed there’s a common anti-pattern in some PKGBUILDs, the short scripts that are used to build Arch Linux packages. Specifically we’re looking at the part that references the source code used when building a package:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 462 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Compile GNOME Shell and Apps From Source [Beginner's Guide]
A tutorial on how to compile GNOME from its source, including the shell, mutter and some native apps.
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
12 hours 13 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago