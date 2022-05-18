On Windows and Mac machines, it’s not too troublesome to add text or drawings (such as signatures) to PDF files, but [Mansour Behabadi] found that on Linux machines, there didn’t seem to be a satisfying way or a simple tool. Being an enterprising hacker, [Mansour] set out to fill that gap, and the way it works under the hood is delightfully hacky, indeed. The main thing standing in the way of creating such a tool is that the PDF format is a complex and twisty thing. Making a general-purpose PDF editing tool capable of inserting hyperlinks, notes, images, or drawings isn’t exactly a weekend project. But [Mansour] didn’t let that stop him; he leveraged the fact that tools already exist on Linux that can read and create PDF files, and tied them all together into what was at one point “a horrific patchwork of tools” which inspired the name pdfrankenstein.

today's leftovers reversing an openbsd kernel syspatch OpenBSD has provided binary patches for a select few architectures for a while now, to save users from the daunting task of running make on their own. Alas, this means you might now apply a patch without first reviewing it. In the olden times, you had a source patch, so obviously you meticulously studied every line before application, just like you advised new users on IRC to do. But now, who will believe you do this when the binary syspatch is right there, so easy, so tempting.

[GSoC 2022] Ham: A Jam Replacement Haiku currently uses a fork of Perforce Jam as its build system. While Jam is a great build system, its legacy codebase makes it difficult to fix bugs or introduce new features. Ham is a complete Jam rewrite that was started by Ingo Weinhold, but wasn’t completed. This project starts where Ingo left off to bring Ham to where it can be used as Haiku’s official build system. The new repository can be found here.

Daily logging on al-Toril What I’m gonna add in is a cheapo A5 notebook. The notebook is a daily log (and by daily, I mean days on al-Toril in the year 1494) that’s strictly for post-hoc. Keeping track of torches & shoes, but also take note of what happens (gonna make writing session reports a li’l easier). A symbol to capture extra-diegetical (real-life) todo-items for me (a square box probably), for example “remember to make a new crafting table for potions” or whatever (sort of like a bujo), and another symbol (maybe just underline) for references to the A7 & A4 loose sheets. So that non-post-hoc, actual prep prep can live there. Things that are actual stuff, forward references, will become cards instead. This is also great because I can use shorthand in the daily log (I need to use longhand for prep so that the players can verify stuff, but logs aren’t prep).