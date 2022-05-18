Arch Linux’s Menu-Based Installer Gets New Disk Preview, FIDO2 Support, and More
Earlier this month, I took a look at Arch Linux’s new menu-based installer, which made installing Arch Linux easier for newcomers. Today, archinstall 2.5.0 has been released with a plethora of new features, including FIDO2 (HSM) support for systemd-boot when unlocking disk encryption with a master password as backup during enrollment. Archinstall now lets users use FIDO2 devices as an unlocking mechanism to a partition.
Archinstall’s main menu has been enriched in this release with a new disk preview, a new disk layout preview, as well as a user preview to the main menu.
