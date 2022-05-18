Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Illegally Forcing 'Unification' in Europe
- The Travesty of the Web as a Disinformation Machine of Patent Litigation Maximalists
- [Meme] Unitary and Harmonised Injustice
- Gallery of Patent Law Firms That Still Lie, Still Promote Illegal Agenda, and Casually Game the Media to Mischievously Shape Perceptions
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Links 29/05/2022: PulseAudio 16.0 and Fresh Complaints About COVID-19 Patents
- The Popularity of the World Wide Web is Partly Faked (Bots and Scams, Especially in Social Control Media)
- Links 28/05/2022: KDE Eco Sprint and GUADEC 2022 Conference Plans
- When 50% of Slashdot's 'Linux' Section is Microsoft Marketing, EEE, and FUD
- Do Not Become (or Remain) Enslaved and Exploited by Microsoft GitHub
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXI — Rumours About How Microsoft Plans to Actually Make Money (Not Losses) From GitHub
- Links 28/05/2022: KDE Weekly Summary, RZBoard V2L
- [Meme] Fluffy Staff
- Kluwer Patent Blog Belatedly Gives EPO Staff a Voice
PulseAudio 16.0 Released with Bluetooth Battery Level Reporting
PulseAudio 16.0 release brings a handful of changes across its components.
Annotate PDFs On Linux With PDFrankenstein
On Windows and Mac machines, it’s not too troublesome to add text or drawings (such as signatures) to PDF files, but [Mansour Behabadi] found that on Linux machines, there didn’t seem to be a satisfying way or a simple tool. Being an enterprising hacker, [Mansour] set out to fill that gap, and the way it works under the hood is delightfully hacky, indeed. The main thing standing in the way of creating such a tool is that the PDF format is a complex and twisty thing. Making a general-purpose PDF editing tool capable of inserting hyperlinks, notes, images, or drawings isn’t exactly a weekend project. But [Mansour] didn’t let that stop him; he leveraged the fact that tools already exist on Linux that can read and create PDF files, and tied them all together into what was at one point “a horrific patchwork of tools” which inspired the name pdfrankenstein.
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
