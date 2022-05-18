Khadas VIM4 SBC review - Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04
I also used the board as it was a Ubuntu 22.04 computer. Tasks like checking emails with Thunderbird, browsing the web with Firefox or Chromium, photo editing with Gimp, using LibreOffice office suite, or even watching YouTube videos work pretty well, and it’s almost the same experience as on my AMD Ryzen laptop, although it was a tad more sluggish. But everything typically makes use of 3D acceleration with the GPU can still work with software rendering, but it’s really slow, and for instance, both the WebGL Aquarium demo and SuperTuxKart game had a frame rate of about 1 to 2 fps.
A Jasper Lake mini PC will cost roughly the same, and deliver a better experience, but Khadas VIM4 still has advantages for applications that require a small form factor, MIPI DSI, eDP and/or LVDS display interfaces, MIPI CSI, HDMI input (not working in Linux yet), an accelerometer, and/or other features typically not found on off-the-shelf low-cost Intel hardware.
