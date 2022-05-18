today's howtos
How to Enable WebP Image File Support in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04
Got some photo images in .webp file format? Here’s how to open them with system default image viewer (and other GTK apps), and generate image thumbnail in File manager in Ubuntu 22.04 & Ubuntu 20.04
Webp is an image file format developed by Google. It supports both lossy and lossless compression, as well as animation and alpha transparency. The file format has smaller size while keeping good image quality.
You may view the WebP images in Linux via many applications, such as Firefox, Chrome and gThumb. But, that’s not enough! Files (aka nautilus file manager) does not show image thumbnail for webp, and image annotation tools may not open and save images in that file format.
So, this open-source library is present to deal with WebP support for GTK applications.
How to Install/Enable EPEL/EPEL Next on AlmaLinux 9
How To Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu server users, the time zone by default is not set. However, desktop users with an active Internet connection may automatically set up this. Providing correct Timezone information is essential for performing different system-related tasks. Also, when you set up automatic corn jobs that depend upon the Timezone of your system, providing inaccurate information can cause problems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step change of the timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Easily Create QR Codes on Linux
A QR code is a type of barcode that stores information and is read using a digital device, including smartphones. If you've been to convenience stores or cafés, you'd have probably seen QR codes there for receiving payments or sharing Wi-Fi passwords, among other things.
But that's not all. QR codes have other useful applications in today's world. For instance, you can use QR codes to share access to your home Wi-Fi with guests or to share your contact card.
Follow along as we explain how to create QR codes on Linux using qrencode.
How to setup an Nginx reverse proxy server example
Most enterprise architectures use a single, reverse proxy server to handle all incoming requests.
The proxy server then inspects each HTTP request and identifies which backend system, be it an Apache, Tomcat, Express or NodeJS server, should handle the request.
The reverse proxy then forwards the request to that server, allows the request to be processed, obtains a response from that backend server, and then send the response back to the client.
That is the function an Nginx server configured as a reverse proxy would serve.
Arch Linux text-based Installer gets a new update
The developers rolled out a newer version of the Arch Linux text-based installer including beta support of FIDO2 (HSM) support for systemd-boot and many other improvements and changes can be found here:
Building a retro handheld console with Fedora and a RPi zero
I built a retro console for my kids some time ago and they asked me if they could have one but that was portable. Now that I finished the retro handheld console, thought that could be useful to share how it was done in case others wanted to replicate.
Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use?
Linux Mint is an ideal distribution for those users who are new to Linux. It is fast, stable, with many packages available, but above all easy to use. However, Linux Mint has several desktop environments, whose choice can confuse the user. Today, in this post, we will help you answer the question of Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use? Let’s see.
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Clear Linux Patches, RCU, and oneAPI
