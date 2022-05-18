Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 29th of May 2022 06:19:53 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Enable WebP Image File Support in Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04

    Got some photo images in .webp file format? Here’s how to open them with system default image viewer (and other GTK apps), and generate image thumbnail in File manager in Ubuntu 22.04 & Ubuntu 20.04

    Webp is an image file format developed by Google. It supports both lossy and lossless compression, as well as animation and alpha transparency. The file format has smaller size while keeping good image quality.

    You may view the WebP images in Linux via many applications, such as Firefox, Chrome and gThumb. But, that’s not enough! Files (aka nautilus file manager) does not show image thumbnail for webp, and image annotation tools may not open and save images in that file format.

    So, this open-source library is present to deal with WebP support for GTK applications.

  • How to Install/Enable EPEL/EPEL Next on AlmaLinux 9
  • How To Change Timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to change the timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Ubuntu server users, the time zone by default is not set. However, desktop users with an active Internet connection may automatically set up this. Providing correct Timezone information is essential for performing different system-related tasks. Also, when you set up automatic corn jobs that depend upon the Timezone of your system, providing inaccurate information can cause problems.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step change of the timezone on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Easily Create QR Codes on Linux

    A QR code is a type of barcode that stores information and is read using a digital device, including smartphones. If you've been to convenience stores or cafés, you'd have probably seen QR codes there for receiving payments or sharing Wi-Fi passwords, among other things.

    But that's not all. QR codes have other useful applications in today's world. For instance, you can use QR codes to share access to your home Wi-Fi with guests or to share your contact card.

    Follow along as we explain how to create QR codes on Linux using qrencode.

  • How to setup an Nginx reverse proxy server example

    Most enterprise architectures use a single, reverse proxy server to handle all incoming requests.

    The proxy server then inspects each HTTP request and identifies which backend system, be it an Apache, Tomcat, Express or NodeJS server, should handle the request.

    The reverse proxy then forwards the request to that server, allows the request to be processed, obtains a response from that backend server, and then send the response back to the client.

    That is the function an Nginx server configured as a reverse proxy would serve.

»

More in Tux Machines

Arch Linux text-based Installer gets a new update

The developers rolled out a newer version of the Arch Linux text-based installer including beta support of FIDO2 (HSM) support for systemd-boot and many other improvements and changes can be found here: Read more

Building a retro handheld console with Fedora and a RPi zero

I built a retro console for my kids some time ago and they asked me if they could have one but that was portable. Now that I finished the retro handheld console, thought that could be useful to share how it was done in case others wanted to replicate. Read more

Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use?

Linux Mint is an ideal distribution for those users who are new to Linux. It is fast, stable, with many packages available, but above all easy to use. However, Linux Mint has several desktop environments, whose choice can confuse the user. Today, in this post, we will help you answer the question of Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use? Let’s see. Read more

Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Clear Linux Patches, RCU, and oneAPI

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Microconferences at Linux Plumbers Conference: Service Management and systemd

    Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Service Management and systemd Microconference. The focus of this microconference will be on topics related to the current state of host-level service management and ideas for the future. Most of the topics will be aroind the systemd ecosystem as the most widely adoped service manager. The Service Management and systemd microconference also welcomes proposals that are not specific to systemd so we can discover and share new ideas on how to improve service management in general.

  • inttf-kernel – Clear Linux kernel for Fedora 36 users – If Not True Then False

    This is a project I’ve been working on lately. Build Clear Linux kernel for Fedora users. All Clear Linux patches and almost full kernel config are working currently. Only minor changes to get modprobe, hostname, fbdev, etc. working on Fedora. This is currently still at testing stage and not recommend on any production environment(s). Also remember backup all important data!

  • Stupid RCU Tricks: How Read-Intensive is The Kernel's Use of RCU?

    RCU is a specialized synchronization mechanism, and is typically used where there are far more readers (rcu_read_lock(), rcu_read_unlock(), rcu_dereference(), and so on) than there are updaters (synchronize_rcu(), call_rcu(), rcu_assign_pointer(), and so on). But does the Linux kernel really make heavier use of RCU's read-side primitives than of its update-side primitives? One way to determine this would be to use something like ftrace to record all the calls to these functions. This works, but trace messages can be lost, especially when applied to frequently invoked functions. Also, dumping out the trace buffer can perturb the syatem. Another approach is to modify the kernel source code to count these function invocations in a cache-friendly manner, then come up with some way to dump this to userspace. This works, but I am lazy. Yet another approach is to ask the tracing folks for advice. This last is what I actually did, and because the tracing person I happened to ask happened to be Andrii Nakryiko, I learned quite a bit about BPF in general and the bpftrace command in particular. If you don't happen to have Andrii on hand, you can do quite well with Appendix A and Appendix B of Brendan Gregg's “BPF Performance Tools”. You will of course need to install bpftrace itself, which is reasonably straightforward on many Linux distributions.

  • Intel adds Arc GPU, Rocky Linux, & multi-GPU functionality support to oneVPL 2022.1

    Intel recently updated the oneAPI Video Processing Library, also known as oneVPL, to version 2022.1. The new update changes Intel's focus on VA-API and Media SDK to the current standard of oneAPI acceleration.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6