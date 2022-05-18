Arch Linux text-based Installer gets a new update
The developers rolled out a newer version of the Arch Linux text-based installer including beta support of FIDO2 (HSM) support for systemd-boot and many other improvements and changes can be found here:
Building a retro handheld console with Fedora and a RPi zero
I built a retro console for my kids some time ago and they asked me if they could have one but that was portable.
Now that I finished the retro handheld console, thought that could be useful to share how it was done in case others wanted to replicate.
Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use?
Linux Mint is an ideal distribution for those users who are new to Linux. It is fast, stable, with many packages available, but above all easy to use. However, Linux Mint has several desktop environments, whose choice can confuse the user. Today, in this post, we will help you answer the question of Which Linux Mint Desktop Should I Use? Let’s see.
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference 2022, Clear Linux Patches, RCU, and oneAPI
-
Linux Plumbers Conference 2022 is pleased to host the Service Management and systemd Microconference.
The focus of this microconference will be on topics related to the current
state of host-level service management and ideas for the future.
Most of the topics will be aroind the systemd ecosystem as the most widely adoped service manager. The Service Management and systemd microconference also welcomes proposals that are not specific to systemd so we can discover and share new ideas on how to improve service management in general.
-
This is a project I’ve been working on lately. Build Clear Linux kernel for Fedora users. All Clear Linux patches and almost full kernel config are working currently. Only minor changes to get modprobe, hostname, fbdev, etc. working on Fedora. This is currently still at testing stage and not recommend on any production environment(s). Also remember backup all important data!
-
RCU is a specialized synchronization mechanism, and is typically used where there are far more readers (rcu_read_lock(), rcu_read_unlock(), rcu_dereference(), and so on) than there are updaters (synchronize_rcu(), call_rcu(), rcu_assign_pointer(), and so on). But does the Linux kernel really make heavier use of RCU's read-side primitives than of its update-side primitives?
One way to determine this would be to use something like ftrace to record all the calls to these functions. This works, but trace messages can be lost, especially when applied to frequently invoked functions. Also, dumping out the trace buffer can perturb the syatem. Another approach is to modify the kernel source code to count these function invocations in a cache-friendly manner, then come up with some way to dump this to userspace. This works, but I am lazy. Yet another approach is to ask the tracing folks for advice.
This last is what I actually did, and because the tracing person I happened to ask happened to be Andrii Nakryiko, I learned quite a bit about BPF in general and the bpftrace command in particular. If you don't happen to have Andrii on hand, you can do quite well with Appendix A and Appendix B of Brendan Gregg's “BPF Performance Tools”. You will of course need to install bpftrace itself, which is reasonably straightforward on many Linux distributions.
-
Intel recently updated the oneAPI Video Processing Library, also known as oneVPL, to version 2022.1. The new update changes Intel's focus on VA-API and Media SDK to the current standard of oneAPI acceleration.
Recent comments
24 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
22 hours 13 min ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 53 min ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago