today's howtos
How to install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy
Learn the steps to install the Signal Private Messenger app on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal.
Signal is one of the popular open-source messaging apps that has been known for several years for its end-to-end encryption and its independent structure as a non-profit organization operated by a foundation — not a large tech company. It is a handy tool for communication among activists and other people who are particularly concerned about their privacy.
End-to-End communication in Signal is encrypted. This means that only those people who are involved in the conversation can read the content of messages any other user who is not the part of the chat, not even the company itself – are unable to do so. Signal is particularly serious about privacy, even sticker packages have their own encryption. In addition, Signal has developed the encryption protocol that other services such as Skype and Whatsapp use.
Install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04 - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install LibreNMS on Ubuntu 22.04/Ubuntu 20.04. LibreNMS is a fully featured MySQL/PHP and SNMP based network monitoring system.
How to install ONLYOFFICE on Debian 11 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install ONLYOFFICE on Debian 11. Enjoy!
How to install Mine-imator 1.2.9 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Mine-imator 1.2.9 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Show Hidden Files in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (and hide them)
Hiding a file or folder is a feature that helps you increase your device’s privacy and security. You wouldn’t want a 5-year-old child to mess up your most essential documents. And how would you feel if someone deleted your hours of work just as a prank?
The easiest way to tackle such ‘accidents’ is to keep your files hidden and later unhide them when needed. If you don’t know how to hide and unhide files on Ubuntu, then good news for you. Because that’s exactly what we will cover here.
How To Change Linux Hostname (Ubuntu, CentOS & more)
A Linux hostname is a unique name that identifies a computer on a network. When working on multiple computers on the same network, you may get confused because of duplicate hostnames. So the need to change your hostname arises.
In this article, we cover the best methods (including terminal and GUI) on how to change Linux hostname in some of the major Linux distributions.
Let’s get started.
Download A Collection of Passwords & Wordlists for Kali Linux (2022)
Today you'll be able to download a collection of passwords and wordlist dictionaries for cracking in Kali Linux.
A wordlist or a password dictionary is a collection of passwords stored in plain text. It's basically a text file with a bunch of random passwords in it.
Best WiFi Adapters For Kali Linux in 2022 (That Supports Packet Injection)
Today you will learn which are the best wifi adapters that are most commonly used for hacking in Kali Linux.
If you're new to Kali Linux or wifi hacking, the most important hardware you need besides a computer with Kali Linux installed, is a USB wireless network adapter with a wifi card (chipset) that supports packet injection and monitor mode.
Linux Tech Tips to Become a Better College Student
Are you a college student struggling to make your way up to progress? Are you seeking a competitive advantage? If yes, then first, you need to remember that being a good student is not merely only about good grades. It is your study time and dedication to education that will help you become a better student. Hence, for that, you should switch to Linux.
Linux is the greatest operating system, perfect for students because it comes with a variety of features and unique tools that can assist you very well in your study.
