Learn the steps to install the Signal Private Messenger app on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal.

Signal is one of the popular open-source messaging apps that has been known for several years for its end-to-end encryption and its independent structure as a non-profit organization operated by a foundation — not a large tech company. It is a handy tool for communication among activists and other people who are particularly concerned about their privacy.

End-to-End communication in Signal is encrypted. This means that only those people who are involved in the conversation can read the content of messages any other user who is not the part of the chat, not even the company itself – are unable to do so. Signal is particularly serious about privacy, even sticker packages have their own encryption. In addition, Signal has developed the encryption protocol that other services such as Skype and Whatsapp use.