Monday 30th of May 2022
HowTos
  • A decade of dotfiles

    My first commit to my dotfiles repository was ten years ago. Here are a few things I’ve learned about maintaining a system configuration in that time.

  • John Goerzen: Fast, Ordered Unixy Queues over NNCP and Syncthing with Filespooler

    It seems that lately I’ve written several shell implementations of a simple queue that enforces ordered execution of jobs that may arrive out of order. After writing this for the nth time in bash, I decided it was time to do it properly. But first, a word on the why of it all.

  • How to Install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9
  • How to Delete All Files in a Directory Except Few

    File deletion is an important yet sensitive aspect of Linux administration. The Linux commands behind file deletion operations help us get rid of files we do not need.

    There is usually a high chance that the files we wish to delete reside in a single folder or directory. If we did not need all these files; once we navigate to that directory, it would be easier to get rid of them with a simple rm command implementation.

  • How to Install Psensor Temperature Monitoring Application on Ubuntu 20.04

    Having control of your system also means knowing what the temperature of your computer is at any given moment. Although this may sound difficult, the reality is that it is not and it helps to prevent errors and hardware damage. Therefore, we have prepared the following post for you to learn how to Install Psensor Temperature Monitoring Application on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Installing Nginx on OpenBSD 7.1

    Nginx is a web server created with a focus on performance, high concurrency and low resource usage. It serves the majority of the top websites. Whilst this is mostly due to its performance, it’s also relatively easy to get started with.

    By default, Nginx deals with web requests asynchronously i.e. a single nginx process can serve multiple requests concurrently. However, because of this design Nginx, as compared to web servers like Apache, can’t embed server side programming languages like PHP into its own process. This means those tasks are to be handled by completely separate processes and then reverse proxied back to the clients via Nginx. Therefore, at its core, Nginx is actually just a reverse proxy.

    In this article, we’re going to go through the process of compiling and installing Nginx through source. While installation through the package manager is fairly easy, we do not get as much control over the Nginx binary as we get by compiling from source. I have chosen OpenBSD for it serves very well as a secure server operating system.

  • How To Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 34/35/36

    RPM Fusion is a software repository, providing add-on packages for Fedora Linux. It was born as a merge of the older repositories Livna, Dribble and Freshrpms. They distributed software that Fedora will not, either because it does not meet Fedora’s definition of free software, or because distribution of that software may violate US law.

    The RPM Fusion repository comes in two variants, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.

  • How To Install Bareos Backup Solution on Fedora 36

    In this article, we will show you how to install Bareos backup solution on Fedora 36

    Bareos (Backup Archiving Recovery Open Sourced) is a backup software, originally forked from the Bacula project. It is network-based, multi-client and very flexible with an architecture oriented towards scalability. Thus the learning curve might be considered somewhat steep. The project is backed by the commercial company Bareos GmbH & Co. KG, based in Germany.

  • How to speed Up dnf Package Manager In Fedora, RHEL and CentOS

    DNF or Dandified YUM is the next-generation version of the Yellowdog Updater, Modified (yum), a package manager for .rpm-based Linux distributions. DNF was introduced in Fedora 18 in 2013, it has been the default package manager since Fedora 22 in 2015, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 , and OpenMandriva; and also an alternative package manager for Mageia.

    Perceived deficiencies of yum (which DNF is intended to address) include poor performance, high memory usage, and the slowness of its iterative dependency resolution. DNF uses libsolv, an external dependency resolver.

Tux Machines All Grown Up Soon

18th birthday
Coming soon!

IN a matter of days we'll celebrate our birthday or anniversary. It started in 2004 and it's still going strong. We have some potential improvements for the site in mind.

today's leftovers

  • Lodestone is an open-source free document search engine

    Lodestone is designed to be the modern and digital equivalent of a home filing cabinet. If you've gone searching for something similar in the past, you might be familiar with terms like Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), Document Management System (DMS) or Personal Archival. [...] Lodestone is released under the GPL-3.0 license.

  • Time Machine like Backups on OpenBSD

    Time Machine is a backup software by Apple, part of macOS allowing easy and foolproof backups. In a nutshell, it creates incremental backups on a storage medium of your choice and you can access the data either with a graphical client or directly via file system tools. I especially like that you only have to plug in an external USB drive which is immediately recognized, the backup starts and the drive is unmounted as soon as the backup is done. Since Time Machine is Apple only and I use OpenBSD on all my personal machines, I decided to write my own Time Machine like solution.

  • Containers now have top-level zram

    Early on, I was thinking that to support top-level zram for containers, each container would need its own zram device. However, yesterday I realised the obvious; the main layered filesystem and the layered filesystems of the containers, could all use the same zram. It is simply a matter of having a sub-folder in the zram for each aufs layer.

  • Surfshark VPN for Linux gets proper GUI

    What makes Surfshark one of the best paid VPN services on the market? Well, besides being extremely affordable, it has no device limit and is very easy to use on many platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Not to mention, the developers are constantly adding new features -- they don't rest on their laurels. I highly recommend the service. A desktop Linux version of Surfshark has been available for a while now, but sadly, it did not have a graphical user interface (GUI) -- you had to configure and run it from the terminal. While this technically worked, it was clunky and annoying, making Surfshark on Linux inferior to versions for other operating systems.

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #184

    Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with Bluestar Linux 5.17.9, Pearl Linux OS 11, and LXLE Focal.

Programming Leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, Open Source Security, and More

