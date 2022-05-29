today's howtos
-
A decade of dotfiles
My first commit to my dotfiles repository was ten years ago. Here are a few things I’ve learned about maintaining a system configuration in that time.
-
John Goerzen: Fast, Ordered Unixy Queues over NNCP and Syncthing with Filespooler
It seems that lately I’ve written several shell implementations of a simple queue that enforces ordered execution of jobs that may arrive out of order. After writing this for the nth time in bash, I decided it was time to do it properly. But first, a word on the why of it all.
-
How to Install PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9
-
How to Delete All Files in a Directory Except Few
File deletion is an important yet sensitive aspect of Linux administration. The Linux commands behind file deletion operations help us get rid of files we do not need.
There is usually a high chance that the files we wish to delete reside in a single folder or directory. If we did not need all these files; once we navigate to that directory, it would be easier to get rid of them with a simple rm command implementation.
-
How to Install Psensor Temperature Monitoring Application on Ubuntu 20.04
Having control of your system also means knowing what the temperature of your computer is at any given moment. Although this may sound difficult, the reality is that it is not and it helps to prevent errors and hardware damage. Therefore, we have prepared the following post for you to learn how to Install Psensor Temperature Monitoring Application on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Installing Nginx on OpenBSD 7.1
Nginx is a web server created with a focus on performance, high concurrency and low resource usage. It serves the majority of the top websites. Whilst this is mostly due to its performance, it’s also relatively easy to get started with.
By default, Nginx deals with web requests asynchronously i.e. a single nginx process can serve multiple requests concurrently. However, because of this design Nginx, as compared to web servers like Apache, can’t embed server side programming languages like PHP into its own process. This means those tasks are to be handled by completely separate processes and then reverse proxied back to the clients via Nginx. Therefore, at its core, Nginx is actually just a reverse proxy.
In this article, we’re going to go through the process of compiling and installing Nginx through source. While installation through the package manager is fairly easy, we do not get as much control over the Nginx binary as we get by compiling from source. I have chosen OpenBSD for it serves very well as a secure server operating system.
-
How To Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 34/35/36
RPM Fusion is a software repository, providing add-on packages for Fedora Linux. It was born as a merge of the older repositories Livna, Dribble and Freshrpms. They distributed software that Fedora will not, either because it does not meet Fedora’s definition of free software, or because distribution of that software may violate US law.
The RPM Fusion repository comes in two variants, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
-
How To Install Bareos Backup Solution on Fedora 36
In this article, we will show you how to install Bareos backup solution on Fedora 36
Bareos (Backup Archiving Recovery Open Sourced) is a backup software, originally forked from the Bacula project. It is network-based, multi-client and very flexible with an architecture oriented towards scalability. Thus the learning curve might be considered somewhat steep. The project is backed by the commercial company Bareos GmbH & Co. KG, based in Germany.
-
How to speed Up dnf Package Manager In Fedora, RHEL and CentOS
DNF or Dandified YUM is the next-generation version of the Yellowdog Updater, Modified (yum), a package manager for .rpm-based Linux distributions. DNF was introduced in Fedora 18 in 2013, it has been the default package manager since Fedora 22 in 2015, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 , and OpenMandriva; and also an alternative package manager for Mageia.
Perceived deficiencies of yum (which DNF is intended to address) include poor performance, high memory usage, and the slowness of its iterative dependency resolution. DNF uses libsolv, an external dependency resolver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 421 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tux Machines All Grown Up Soon
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, Open Source Security, and More
Recent comments
48 min 33 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago