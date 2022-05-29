PCLinuxOS/OpenMandriva: New in PCLOS Repo, OpenMandriva New LXQt ISOs for Rock & Rolling
Subtitler 1.5.5
Subtitler is a free Desktop application to search and download right subtitle blazingly fast. Now available in the software repository.
Catalyst Web Browser 3.1.0
Catalyst browser is an amazing and elegant Electron/Chromium based web browser. Now available in the software repository.
Fifo Web Browser 1.1.0
Fifo browser is a privacy orientated browser based on modern frameworks. Experience a modern browser based on new frameworks. Easily integrate your day with Fifo. Since Fifo is so modern, you don’t need to worry about change, you can just enjoy the experience.
OpenMandriva New LXQt ISOs for Rock & Rolling
For Rock and Rolling users OpenMandriva Community has made ISOs using the LXQt desktop.
