Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, Open Source Security, and More
CPU as a Service | LINUX Unplugged 460
A new Linux update allows Intel to control features in your CPU using hardware-level DRM.
GNU World Order 462
Can you rename a file that's set to read-only? If you said "no" then you don't know UNIX file permissions as well as you think you do. Hear all about the details in this episode.
Episode 325 – Is one open source maintainer enough? – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about a recent OpenSSF issue that asks the question how many open source maintainers should a project have that’s “healthy”? Josh did some research that shows the overwhelming majority of packages have one maintainer. What does that mean?
These Pacman Scripts Should Ship With Arch Linux - Invidious
At one point in time the pacman contrib scripts shipped with pacman and shipped with Arch Linux but due to maintenance issues it was split out.
