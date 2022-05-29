Excellent Utilities: Whoogle Search - self-hosted metasearch engine

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a table listing the tools in this series at the bottom of this page. Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.

PostgreSQL JDBC 42.3.6 Released

The JDBC team has released version 42.3.6 to fix a regression introduced in 42.3.2 Also: Registration for Postgres Vision 2022 is Open!

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 29th, 2022

This week we got some great news, starting with the arrival of AlmaLinux 9 as a pure replacement for CentOS Linux, and continuing with a major Clonezilla Live release for all your disk cloning/imaging needs, as well as a new major Alpine Linux release for fans of minimal, security-oriented distros. PulseAudio fans also got a new major release of this open-source sound server that brought various enhancements and bug fixes, Arch Linux newcomers got an updated menu-based installer with lots of goodies, and Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update.