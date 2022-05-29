today's leftovers
-
Lodestone is an open-source free document search engine
Lodestone is designed to be the modern and digital equivalent of a home filing cabinet. If you've gone searching for something similar in the past, you might be familiar with terms like Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), Document Management System (DMS) or Personal Archival.
[...]
Lodestone is released under the GPL-3.0 license.
-
Time Machine like Backups on OpenBSD
Time Machine is a backup software by Apple, part of macOS allowing easy and foolproof backups. In a nutshell, it creates incremental backups on a storage medium of your choice and you can access the data either with a graphical client or directly via file system tools. I especially like that you only have to plug in an external USB drive which is immediately recognized, the backup starts and the drive is unmounted as soon as the backup is done. Since Time Machine is Apple only and I use OpenBSD on all my personal machines, I decided to write my own Time Machine like solution.
-
Containers now have top-level zram
Early on, I was thinking that to support top-level zram for containers, each container would need its own zram device. However, yesterday I realised the obvious; the main layered filesystem and the layered filesystems of the containers, could all use the same zram. It is simply a matter of having a sub-folder in the zram for each aufs layer.
-
Surfshark VPN for Linux gets proper GUI
What makes Surfshark one of the best paid VPN services on the market? Well, besides being extremely affordable, it has no device limit and is very easy to use on many platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Not to mention, the developers are constantly adding new features -- they don't rest on their laurels. I highly recommend the service.
A desktop Linux version of Surfshark has been available for a while now, but sadly, it did not have a graphical user interface (GUI) -- you had to configure and run it from the terminal. While this technically worked, it was clunky and annoying, making Surfshark on Linux inferior to versions for other operating systems.
-
Linux Weekly Roundup #184
Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup.
We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with Bluestar Linux 5.17.9, Pearl Linux OS 11, and LXLE Focal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 394 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tux Machines All Grown Up Soon
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, GNU World Order, Open Source Security, and More
Recent comments
48 min 33 sec ago
1 hour 18 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago