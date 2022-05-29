Tux Machines All Grown Up Soon

Coming soon! I N a matter of days we'll celebrate our birthday or anniversary. It started in 2004 and it's still going strong. We have some potential improvements for the site in mind.

today's leftovers Lodestone is an open-source free document search engine Lodestone is designed to be the modern and digital equivalent of a home filing cabinet. If you've gone searching for something similar in the past, you might be familiar with terms like Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), Document Management System (DMS) or Personal Archival. [...] Lodestone is released under the GPL-3.0 license.

Time Machine like Backups on OpenBSD Time Machine is a backup software by Apple, part of macOS allowing easy and foolproof backups. In a nutshell, it creates incremental backups on a storage medium of your choice and you can access the data either with a graphical client or directly via file system tools. I especially like that you only have to plug in an external USB drive which is immediately recognized, the backup starts and the drive is unmounted as soon as the backup is done. Since Time Machine is Apple only and I use OpenBSD on all my personal machines, I decided to write my own Time Machine like solution.

Containers now have top-level zram Early on, I was thinking that to support top-level zram for containers, each container would need its own zram device. However, yesterday I realised the obvious; the main layered filesystem and the layered filesystems of the containers, could all use the same zram. It is simply a matter of having a sub-folder in the zram for each aufs layer.

Surfshark VPN for Linux gets proper GUI What makes Surfshark one of the best paid VPN services on the market? Well, besides being extremely affordable, it has no device limit and is very easy to use on many platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Not to mention, the developers are constantly adding new features -- they don't rest on their laurels. I highly recommend the service. A desktop Linux version of Surfshark has been available for a while now, but sadly, it did not have a graphical user interface (GUI) -- you had to configure and run it from the terminal. While this technically worked, it was clunky and annoying, making Surfshark on Linux inferior to versions for other operating systems.

Linux Weekly Roundup #184 Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with Bluestar Linux 5.17.9, Pearl Linux OS 11, and LXLE Focal.