Raspberry Pi RP2040 board comes with 0.42-inch display, Qwicc I2C connector

We’ve recently written about ESP32-C3-0.42LCD board with ESP32-C3 wireless microcontroller, a 0.42-inch display, and a Qwicc connector for expansion. But it turns out the developer, 01Space, has also launched an almost identical board, RP2040-0.42LCD, with Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU replacing the ESP32-C3 WiFi and Bluetooth MCU. The RP2040 board loses WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE connectivity compared to the ESP32-C3 board but does gain one extra I2C and SPI interface. The rest of the specifications are exactly the same as far as I can tell. 01Space provides instructions and Arduino samples for the board on Github with the former relying on the Arduino Core mbed release, as well as Adafruit NeoPixel and u8g2 libraries. The latter needs some modifications that are explained in the Github repo.

Excellent Utilities: Whoogle Search - self-hosted metasearch engine

This is a series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We cover a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. There’s a table listing the tools in this series at the bottom of this page. Google has a firm grip on the desktop. Their products and services are ubiquitous. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there are concerns about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.