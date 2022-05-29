Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Abolishing Rule of Law
- Scenes From Vilnius: EPO and Friends Converge for Lobbying and Self-Congratulatory Talks
- Sites That Keep Abreast of Free/Libre Software and GNU/Linux News
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Links 30/05/2022: WordPress Turns 19
- WSL Windows Malware Steals Browser Cookies, Deploys Remote Access Trojan
- Another Way to See Latest Gemini Activities
- Links 29/05/2022: 4MLinux 39.1, Invalidity of Some US Software Patents
- When You Piss Off Your Core Audience
- Video: Antonio 'F' Campinos in His Very Own Words
PostgreSQL JDBC 42.3.6 Released
The JDBC team has released version 42.3.6 to fix a regression introduced in 42.3.2 Also: Registration for Postgres Vision 2022 is Open!
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 29th, 2022
This week we got some great news, starting with the arrival of AlmaLinux 9 as a pure replacement for CentOS Linux, and continuing with a major Clonezilla Live release for all your disk cloning/imaging needs, as well as a new major Alpine Linux release for fans of minimal, security-oriented distros. PulseAudio fans also got a new major release of this open-source sound server that brought various enhancements and bug fixes, Arch Linux newcomers got an updated menu-based installer with lots of goodies, and Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update.
Tux Machines All Grown Up Soon
