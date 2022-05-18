Mozilla Firefox 101 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Firefox 101 is quite a minor update, so don’t expect any important changes. Probably the most interesting change in Firefox 101 is the fact that Mozilla re-implemented the dialog prompt for saving or opening files, which was removed in Firefox 98 when Mozilla implemented an optimized download flow.
