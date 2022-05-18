There are several ways that we can install and maintain the databases, including commercial products like Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle. But with open-source software, there are often many, many choices for various platforms and operating systems.

In this tutorial, I will show you how easily we can install and configure MariaDB on Rocky Linux in just a few steps. We will install the packages directly from the repository of Rocky Linux. This means that your database software is being kept up-to-date by package maintainers who are experts in maintaining their particular flavor of software. These maintainers also test updates thoroughly before making them available to users, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not a new version of your software is going to work correctly on your system.

The MariaDB relational database management system is an open-source, multi-threaded system licensed under the GNU Public License (GPL), well-suited to replace MySQL databases. It is fast, scalable, and robust. In terms of performance, MariaDB is superior to MySQL. MariaDB (often called MySQL) because it has very similar features and functionality to MySQL. A typical implementation would be to replace the MySQL module in the widely used LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) stack. Since the company was acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2009, the developers of the original project created MariaDB as a fork of MySQL.