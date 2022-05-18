today's howtos How to Remove Line of Text from Multiple Files in Linux The Linux operating system never disappoints when it comes to file management tweaks. Think of any hurdle associated with file management and Linux will solve it. Consider this scenario. Supposing you are a web/system admin or user that is handling various web-based projects simultaneously. Scanning through these project files, you might notice inconsistencies dues to unwanted line entries.

How To Set Up MariaDB On Rocky Linux 8 | LinuxTeck There are several ways that we can install and maintain the databases, including commercial products like Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle. But with open-source software, there are often many, many choices for various platforms and operating systems. In this tutorial, I will show you how easily we can install and configure MariaDB on Rocky Linux in just a few steps. We will install the packages directly from the repository of Rocky Linux. This means that your database software is being kept up-to-date by package maintainers who are experts in maintaining their particular flavor of software. These maintainers also test updates thoroughly before making them available to users, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not a new version of your software is going to work correctly on your system. The MariaDB relational database management system is an open-source, multi-threaded system licensed under the GNU Public License (GPL), well-suited to replace MySQL databases. It is fast, scalable, and robust. In terms of performance, MariaDB is superior to MySQL. MariaDB (often called MySQL) because it has very similar features and functionality to MySQL. A typical implementation would be to replace the MySQL module in the widely used LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) stack. Since the company was acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2009, the developers of the original project created MariaDB as a fork of MySQL.

How to Change Ownership of Files and Folders Recursively You can use the chown command in Linux to change the ownership of the file(s) and directories. It's quite simple to use. chown owner_name file_or_folder The problem arrives when you change the ownership of a directory, its content remains unchanged. The solution is not too complicated as well.

How to install and use IrfanView in Linux - Tutorial My Windows to Linux migration saga continues. We're still a long way off from finishing it, but it has begun, and I've also outlined a basic list of different programs I will need to try and test in Linux, to make sure when the final switch cometh that I have the required functionality. You can find a fresh bouquet of detailed tutorials on how to get SketchUp, Kerkythea, KompoZer, as well as Notepad++ running in Linux, all of them using WINE and successfully too, in my Linux category. Today, my focus will be on IrfanView, a small, elegant image viewer for Windows, which I've been using with delight for decades now. It's got everything one needs, and often more than the competitors, hence this bold foray of using it in Linux despite the fact there are tons of native programs available. But let's proceed slowly and not get too far ahead of ourselves. After me.

How to Install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04 How to install MongoDB on Ubuntu 22.04. MongoDb or Mongo is a most popular open source NoSQL database. It does not rely upon a traditional table based relational database structure. It uses JSON based dynamic schemas which are editable anytime. In this guide you are going to learn how to install and setup MongoDB on your Ubuntu 22.04 server. You will also learn to configure remote connection to your Mongo database.

How To Install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, MariaDB is a popular, free, and open-source database management system that is a compatible drop-in replacement for the hugely popular MySQL database management system. MariaDB is compatible with a wide range of operating systems including Linux, FreeBSD, Mac, and Windows. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB database on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

How To Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Syncthing is an open-source continuous file synchronization used to sync files between two or more computers in a network. Syncthing does not upload your data to the cloud but exchanges your data across your machines as soon as they are online at the same time. It supports cross-platform and is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and much more it is possible to sync multiple devices. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Syncthing on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How To Install XRDP on Ubuntu 22.04 – TecAdmin XRDP is a remote desktop service for the Linux X servers. That allows us to connect remote Linux desktop systems over Microsoft RDP (​Remote Desktop Protocol). XRDP also supports two-way clipboard transfer (text, bitmap, file), audio redirection, and drive redirection (mount local client drives on the remote machines). XRDP is an easy-to-install and configurable service for Ubuntu systems. But you can also use a VNC server to access the remote desktop of the Ubuntu systems. Find a tutorial to install a VNC server on Ubuntu systems. This tutorial will provide you with the instructions to install the XRDP service on Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop systems.

Explaining Ansible Facts With Examples - OSTechNix This tutorial explains what Ansible facts are, and how to gather system information i.e facts in Ansible playbooks. A Brief Introduction To Ansible Facts Facts are the information about the managed hosts. When you run the playbook, ansible will try to collect system-related information about the managed host and store it in the memory until the playbook is completed. The information can be an IP address, operating system, filesystem and more. This information gathering is taken care of by the "setup" module.