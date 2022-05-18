Shows and Videos: Late Night Linux and More
FOSS alternatives to TeamViewer and Plex, Alexa automation made easy, Thunderbird is in great health, plus your feedback about all sorts including an amazing weird Linux installation.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on Debian 11.
Today's video topic is "The Unix Philosophy". I often get asked about my thoughts on The Unix Philosophy, or what I think about certain pieces of software that violate the philosophy. Well, I've some mixed feelings on this.
My spelling continues to be terrible but luckily there are a bunch of cli spell checkers out there to help me out, today we're looking at did you mean which gets rid of all the fancy stuff a spell checker doesn't really need and strips it down to the basics.
today's leftovers
Once you’ve decided what hardware you want to install AmiKit on you, which includes original 68K Amigas expanded with the Vampire upgrade card, you will have access to over 300 games and programs. That is not a bad deal for around $10, assuming you are an Amiga fan of course. If you need to access more modern file, the Rabbit Hole feature allows you to launch Windows/Mac programs from within the AmiKit environment.
With VPN providers, it is often important to look for Linux support.
Some VPN services only provide you with OpenVPN configuration, and others offer a CLI app.
ProtonVPN, Mullvad, and a handful of other providers provide a full-fledged GUI app for Linux.
In the May 2022 survey we received responses from 1,155,729,496 sites across 273,593,762 unique domains and 12,069,814 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 5.23 million sites but a gain of 1.63 million domains and 95,200 computers.
nginx gained the largest number of domains (+1.24 million) and also a hefty amount of web-facing computers (+21,500), further securing its lead in both metrics. The total number of domains powered by nginx is now 75.0 million (+1.68%) and its market share has increased to 27.4% (+0.29). In terms of web-facing computers, nginx now has a total of 4.60 million; and although its leading market share fell slightly to 38.1%, Apache’s fell slightly further, extending the gap between the two to 9.54 percentage points.
nginx also continues to lead with a 30.7% share of all sites, despite losing the largest amount this month (-6.57 million). Apache follows with a share of 23.0%, but also lost a large number of sites (-2.32 million). The largest gain in this metric was seen by Google, which added 2.96 million sites to its total and increased its market share to 4.14%. LiteSpeed made the second largest gain of 1.26 million sites, and stays slightly ahead of Google with a share of 4.35%.
Google and LiteSpeed also made the only significant gains in the active sites metric, with Google gaining 977,000 and LiteSpeed gaining 151,000. Google has a greater lead in this metric, with a market share of 9.49% versus LiteSpeed’s 4.60%.
Cloudflare is continuing to edge its way up towards the leaders in the top million websites. This month it gained an additional 1,822 sites and now accounts for more than 20% of the top million sites for the first time. Meanwhile, both Apache and nginx lost more than a thousand sites each in the top million, making it look ever more likely that Cloudflare could gain places by the end of the year. Apache, nginx and Cloudflare currently have top-million site shares of 22.8%, 21.7% and 20.0% respectively.
One surprise this month was that the largest computer growth was seen not by nginx, but by the awselb (Amazon Web Services Elastic Load Balancing) web server, which gained 26,200 computers to reach a total of 378,000. These computers are likely to form only a small fraction of the AWS infrastructure used by the 1.86 million sites that are served from these computers, as AWS ELB achieves fault tolerance and scalability by automatically distributing incoming application traffic across multiple targets, and can also spread traffic across multiple AWS Availability Zones.
These things are meant to be very consumer-style end-user devices. You log in with your Google account and everything works. Until it doesn't.
Just setting it up caused the first issue:
I was always thrown back to a black screen and then another login-screen despite having successfully logged in initially to create the "owner" user of the Chromebook. No error message, not useful UI feedback. Just logging in again and again and again.
The issue is ... not having a GMail account associated with my Google account. Duh! So add a GMail.com address as the primary to your Google account and the initial setup completes. Of course you cannot delete that GMail.com association again because the owner user is linked to the email and not the account. Well, you can delete it but then you cannot configure "owner" items of your Chromebook any more. Great job, Google. Not. Identity management 101 fail.
Kudos to Anurag Chawake for blogging about the issue. The Google support forum thead claims this is solved now. But it didn't work for me, so this may be needing to trickle down through ChromeOS releases or be deployed on more Google infra. Or whatever. We can't tell from outside the Googleplex as - of course - "Rebecca" sheds no light on what the identified "root cause" was:
This one is for all the Linux lovers - Linode & HackerNoon are excited to host a Linux Writing Contest! Here’s your chance to win money from a whopping $3,000 monthly prize pool! It could be any story on #linux operating system. It could be your opinion piece, an expert interview, or a tutorial - anything that’s related to Linux.
Entering the contest is quite easy. Just submit your article to HackerNoon with the #linux tag, and you’ll be qualified as a participant in the contest, from June 1st to August 30th.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (modsecurity-apache, pngcheck, rsyslog, and smarty3), Fedora (firefox, golang-github-opencontainers-runc, gron, kernel, kernel-headers, kernel-tools, logrotate, mingw-pcre2, and rubygem-git), Mageia (admesh, chromium-browser-stable, golang, kernel, kernel-linus, and pidgin), Red Hat (firefox, openvswitch2.13, openvswitch2.15, openvswitch2.16, rsyslog, and thunderbird), SUSE (bind, curl, opera, pcp, postgresql12, and postgresql14), and Ubuntu (gnupg2 and ntfs-3g).
Ubuntu and Canonical: Ubuntu 22.10 Editor, Canonical at Embedded World 2022, and Ubuntu in Devices
Ubuntu 22.10 is trying out a brand new text editor.
Daily builds of the ‘Kinetic Kudu’ come with the new GNOME ‘Text Editor’ app in place of seasoned software stalwart ‘Gedit‘.
Since Gedit is labelled as ‘text editor’ in Ubuntu you may need to re-read that sentence to understand the subtle difference.
Ubuntu 22.10’s new text editor is Text Editor, a GTK4 app shipping as part of GNOME’s core apps collection since the GNOME 42 release back in March. The new app has the package name gnome-text-editor and replaces the text editor whose package name is gedit.
Let’s look at what the change is happening.
Embedded World 2022 is almost here! From 21-23 June 2022, the 20th edition of the embedded world Conference will bring together experts from all areas of research for embedded systems, IoT & Edge devices.
It’s a very special event: We’ll be celebrating the launch of Ubuntu Core 22. Ubuntu Core is an optimised version of Ubuntu engineered for IoT and embedded systems. Ubuntu Core helps manufacturers meet these challenges with an ultra-secure, small-footprint and low-touch operating system, backed by a growing ecosystem of silicon & ODM partners.
Indeed, Ubuntu is supported across a wide-variety of SoCs (Systems on a chip) from industry-leading vendors including Intel, NVIDIA, Xilinx, NXP and Qualcomm. With the optimised Ubuntu on these platforms, you will get a first-class pre-validated operating system to develop your solution on and accelerate your project deliveries.
Welcome to the concluding chapter of this journey on embedded Linux development with Ubuntu. We covered a lot of ground, so let us quickly recap what we learned so far.
In Part I we introduced Snaps, software packages designed for the world of IoT. Snap packages isolate and encapsulate an entire application, increasing the security and stability of embedded devices.
Snapcraft is the command-line tool to build snaps. It simplifies embedded development by allowing the packaging of any app for any Linux device. Snapcraft keeps your software up-to-date by automatically checking for updates four times a day. Head over to Part II to read more on Snapcraft and how it secures, eases and strengthens embedded Linux development.
In this concluding blog post, we’ll pull the different threads together and introduce Ubuntu Core, a version of the Ubuntu operating system designed and engineered for IoT systems. Built on snaps packages, Ubuntu Core automatically updates itself and its applications to create a confined and transaction-based system ideal for embedded devices.
Arduino Clown and User Groups
Arduino Cloud has a new container for all the cloud services. You can take a look by clicking the Arduino Cloud button in the main header on any of the website’s pages. Once you’re in there, you’ll be greeted with three new varieties of Arduino Cloud
You might recall that we mentioned the triumphant return of Arduino User Groups (AUG) during Arduino Week? Well, the in-person maker meetups are now back!
We’ve got some very ambitious plans for Arduino User Groups, so let’s take a look at what’s happening right now, and what’s coming soon to your maker-hood.
[...]
Most importantly, AUGs are there to represent and spread the open source philosophy upon which Arduino was founded. It’s all about sharing, learning and community.
NixOS 22.05 released
