today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 31st of May 2022 06:43:20 AM
HowTos
  • How to install Googler on Ubuntu 22.04 & Linux Mint 20

    Googler is the command-line tool of Google and is used to go to the different URLs and also to browse news, and open different videos. It is a powerful and open-source tool to make Google searches, and moreover, it is dependent on Python, so make sure that the latest version of Python is installed on your operating system before installing Googler.

    In this write-up, we will discover different methods to install Googler on Ubuntu as well as on Linux Mint.

  • How to Upgrade From RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 (Step by Step)

    Red Hat announced the General Availability of RHEL 9 on 17th May 2022. This is the latest release of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux), and it comes with numerous features and enhancements.

    Notable highlights include:

  • How to install Sonic Battle JUS Mugen V2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Battle JUS Mugen V2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install Memcached on Ubuntu 22.04

    Memcached is a memory object caching system specifically designed to enhance the speed of dynamic web applications by reducing the load of the database server. If we explain the usage of Memcached in simple words, it helps you to take the memory from the part of your system where it is unnecessary and assign it to that part of the memory where more memory is needed. In this way, mostly your web servers have not to deal with the cache, most developers dedicated the separate machines to deal with the cache.
    In this guide, two different methods of the installation of Memcached have been discussed in detail, along with its basic configuration on Ubuntu.

  • How To Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jenkins is an open-source automation server that automates the repetitive technical tasks involved in the continuous integration and delivery of software. Jenkins is easy to install and Java-based, moreover, it can be configured easily by using the web interface.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install Sendmail on Ubuntu 22.04

    How to install Sendmail on Ubuntu 22.04 and configure it for sending emails using a email server which routes or relays the mail delivery.

    Sendmail is a opensource Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) which is used to route email using server or by using shell commands. You can also configure SMTP using Sendmail.

  • How To Install Nginx on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx (pronounced “engine-X”) is the most popular web server due to its performance and ease of use. It’s a free and open-source high-performance HTTP server. In addition to its web server capabilities, Nginx can also function as a reverse proxy and load balancer.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx web server on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Change Folder Color in Ubuntu 22.04

    The colors in life, either in nature or in front of the computer screen, have a great effect on the human mind as they can change the mood from dull to energetic and also from energetic to dull. If you are an Ubuntu user, then you can observe the default color of the folder icons present in different directories is blackish or sometimes purple color, as shown in the image below...

  • How to Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 22.04

    PeaZip is a very lightweight and easy-to-use archiving utility. You can also join or split files into chunks, find duplicate files, and make them secure as well by using a password. This is cross-platform software, which means that it’s available for different operating systems, but in this article, we are going to teach you how you can use it on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to Install Apache OpenOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 and Linux Mint 20

    Apache OpenOffice is an open-source office suite that is used for personal and business purposes to make reports, documents, and presentations. It is available for different operating systems. It is designed in Java and C++, so these languages should be considered the dependencies of the Apache OpenOffice.

    In this guide, we will discover the installation procedure of the Apache OpenSource on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • How to enable the EPEL repository in CentOS 9 Stream

    Hello, friends. Let’s go with a short post and dedicated to novice users. In this post, you will learn how to enable the EPEL repository in CentOS 9 Stream. Thanks to this repository, we will be able to install many more packages in this distribution.

»

More in Tux Machines

Firefox 101 Released with Only Minor Changes

With celebrations for its centenary release now done and dusted it’s back to basics for the Firefox development team. Releasing May 31, 2022 is Mozilla Firefox 101, a stable release update carrying a couple of minor new features plus a bunch of bug and security fixes. First up, accessibility. Firefox 101 adds supports the prefers-contrast media query. This allows web sites to discern if a user has asked for web content to be presented with a higher (or lower) contrast than default. Ground breaking it isn’t, but welcome it is. Read more

Evince, Flatpak, and GTK print previews

Endless OS is distributed as an immutable OSTree snapshot, with apps added & removed with Flatpak (and podman for power users & developers). Although the snapshot is assembled from Debian packages, it’s not really possible to install additional system packages locally, nor to remove them. Over time, we have tried to remove as many apps out of the immutable OS as possible: Flatpak apps are sandboxed and can be updated at a faster cadence than the OS itself, or removed if not needed. Evince is one such app built into the OS at present. As a PDF viewer, it handles untrusted input in a complex format with libraries that have historically contained vulnerabilities, so is a good candidate for sandboxing. While exploring removing it from the OS in favour of the Flatpak version from Flathub, I learned some things that were non-obvious to me about print preview, and which prevented making this change at the time. Caveats: the notes below are a simplification, but I believe they are broadly accurate for GNOME on Linux. I’m sure people more familiar with GTK and/or printing already know everything here. Read more

Amber Heard, Junior Female Developers & Debian Embezzlement

The latest phase of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp saga is a defamation trial in the United States. Heard falsely accused Depp of pushing his ex-girlfriend down the stairs. The ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, joined the trial by video link to tell the world that she actually fell. In other words, Heard had tried to deceive the court and public opinion. Lies like that belong in Molly de Blanc's infamous whisper network. Maybe Heard can volunteer to join the Debian anti-harassment team? Nonetheless, the Heard/Depp trial demonstrates the foolishness of going to court. Debian is spending vast sums of money on a greedy London lawyer to pursue a malicious claim at WIPO. Today we expose another one of the lies in their legal documents. Read more

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (21/2022): More work on the PinePhone Pro camera, including a test app by megi plus KDE Eco and GSoC news

Crickets, tumbleweeds, ... just listen to the new episode of the postmarketOS podcast! Read more

