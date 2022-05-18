today's howtos
-
How to install Googler on Ubuntu 22.04 & Linux Mint 20
Googler is the command-line tool of Google and is used to go to the different URLs and also to browse news, and open different videos. It is a powerful and open-source tool to make Google searches, and moreover, it is dependent on Python, so make sure that the latest version of Python is installed on your operating system before installing Googler.
In this write-up, we will discover different methods to install Googler on Ubuntu as well as on Linux Mint.
-
How to Upgrade From RHEL 8 to RHEL 9 (Step by Step)
Red Hat announced the General Availability of RHEL 9 on 17th May 2022. This is the latest release of RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux), and it comes with numerous features and enhancements.
Notable highlights include:
-
How to install Sonic Battle JUS Mugen V2 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Sonic Battle JUS Mugen V2 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install Memcached on Ubuntu 22.04
Memcached is a memory object caching system specifically designed to enhance the speed of dynamic web applications by reducing the load of the database server. If we explain the usage of Memcached in simple words, it helps you to take the memory from the part of your system where it is unnecessary and assign it to that part of the memory where more memory is needed. In this way, mostly your web servers have not to deal with the cache, most developers dedicated the separate machines to deal with the cache.
In this guide, two different methods of the installation of Memcached have been discussed in detail, along with its basic configuration on Ubuntu.
-
How To Install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Jenkins is an open-source automation server that automates the repetitive technical tasks involved in the continuous integration and delivery of software. Jenkins is easy to install and Java-based, moreover, it can be configured easily by using the web interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Jenkins on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Install Sendmail on Ubuntu 22.04
How to install Sendmail on Ubuntu 22.04 and configure it for sending emails using a email server which routes or relays the mail delivery.
Sendmail is a opensource Mail Transfer Agent (MTA) which is used to route email using server or by using shell commands. You can also configure SMTP using Sendmail.
-
How To Install Nginx on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Nginx (pronounced “engine-X”) is the most popular web server due to its performance and ease of use. It’s a free and open-source high-performance HTTP server. In addition to its web server capabilities, Nginx can also function as a reverse proxy and load balancer.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx web server on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to Change Folder Color in Ubuntu 22.04
The colors in life, either in nature or in front of the computer screen, have a great effect on the human mind as they can change the mood from dull to energetic and also from energetic to dull. If you are an Ubuntu user, then you can observe the default color of the folder icons present in different directories is blackish or sometimes purple color, as shown in the image below...
-
How to Install PeaZip on Ubuntu 22.04
PeaZip is a very lightweight and easy-to-use archiving utility. You can also join or split files into chunks, find duplicate files, and make them secure as well by using a password. This is cross-platform software, which means that it’s available for different operating systems, but in this article, we are going to teach you how you can use it on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to Install Apache OpenOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 and Linux Mint 20
Apache OpenOffice is an open-source office suite that is used for personal and business purposes to make reports, documents, and presentations. It is available for different operating systems. It is designed in Java and C++, so these languages should be considered the dependencies of the Apache OpenOffice.
In this guide, we will discover the installation procedure of the Apache OpenSource on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
How to enable the EPEL repository in CentOS 9 Stream
Hello, friends. Let’s go with a short post and dedicated to novice users. In this post, you will learn how to enable the EPEL repository in CentOS 9 Stream. Thanks to this repository, we will be able to install many more packages in this distribution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 302 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago
13 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago
1 day 46 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago