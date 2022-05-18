Games: Euro Truck Simulator, Super Hexagon, and More
SCS put the Heart of Russia DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2 on hold for now
SCS Software have put out a statement about the Heart of Russia upcoming DLC for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and they've decided not to release it. With the ongoing barbaric invasion of Ukraine from Russia, it's not exactly surprising that releasing a DLC expansion for a game that's focused on Russia might cause problems.
Indie classic Super Hexagon gets a big free Neo update out now
Super Hexagon, a true indie gem classic from Terry Cavanagh has a big update out now and it has also become Steam Deck Verified with it. Previously available in Beta, it's now in the Stable branch for all players.
The QuickLaunch plugin for the Steam Deck is a great time-saver
With the Steam Deck you can install various third-party games and applications in desktop mode. However, it's a bit annoying adding them all to Steam and so the QuickLaunch plugin can save you some time.
Survival game Rust might be playable properly on Linux and Steam Deck soon
Rust, the massively popular and quite brutal survival game from Facepunch Studios is working towards Easy Anti-Cheat support for Linux and Steam Deck with Proton.
Visual novel dating sim Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers is out now
One for the fans of dating sims and visual novels, as Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers the follow-up to 2019's Arcade Spirits that was pretty good is out now. The developer has continued their Native Linux support too which is great to see.
Heroic Games Launcher gets more Steam Deck and Flatpak improvements
Heroic Games Launcher for Epic Games and GOG on Linux and Steam Deck has a new update out, mostly focused on cleaning up some problems but also sprinkles in some new features like a command-line interface.
Crazy rogue-lite 'Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS' adds Linux support
Up for trying out a new rogue-lite that looks completely bizarre? Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS looks pretty hilarious and now it has Native Linux support.
Cute physics-based tank battler 'Toy Tanks' adds Linux support
Love the style of this one, Toy Tanks is a physics-based tank battler with a campaign mode and player versus player combat. Originally released earlier in May, the developer has now put up a Native Linux version.
