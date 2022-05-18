Language Selection

Games: Euro Truck Simulator, Super Hexagon, and More

Gaming
Firefox 101 Released with Only Minor Changes

With celebrations for its centenary release now done and dusted it’s back to basics for the Firefox development team. Releasing May 31, 2022 is Mozilla Firefox 101, a stable release update carrying a couple of minor new features plus a bunch of bug and security fixes. First up, accessibility. Firefox 101 adds supports the prefers-contrast media query. This allows web sites to discern if a user has asked for web content to be presented with a higher (or lower) contrast than default. Ground breaking it isn’t, but welcome it is. Read more

Evince, Flatpak, and GTK print previews

Endless OS is distributed as an immutable OSTree snapshot, with apps added & removed with Flatpak (and podman for power users & developers). Although the snapshot is assembled from Debian packages, it’s not really possible to install additional system packages locally, nor to remove them. Over time, we have tried to remove as many apps out of the immutable OS as possible: Flatpak apps are sandboxed and can be updated at a faster cadence than the OS itself, or removed if not needed. Evince is one such app built into the OS at present. As a PDF viewer, it handles untrusted input in a complex format with libraries that have historically contained vulnerabilities, so is a good candidate for sandboxing. While exploring removing it from the OS in favour of the Flatpak version from Flathub, I learned some things that were non-obvious to me about print preview, and which prevented making this change at the time. Caveats: the notes below are a simplification, but I believe they are broadly accurate for GNOME on Linux. I’m sure people more familiar with GTK and/or printing already know everything here. Read more

Amber Heard, Junior Female Developers & Debian Embezzlement

The latest phase of the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp saga is a defamation trial in the United States. Heard falsely accused Depp of pushing his ex-girlfriend down the stairs. The ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, joined the trial by video link to tell the world that she actually fell. In other words, Heard had tried to deceive the court and public opinion. Lies like that belong in Molly de Blanc's infamous whisper network. Maybe Heard can volunteer to join the Debian anti-harassment team? Nonetheless, the Heard/Depp trial demonstrates the foolishness of going to court. Debian is spending vast sums of money on a greedy London lawyer to pursue a malicious claim at WIPO. Today we expose another one of the lies in their legal documents. Read more

LINMOB.net - Weekly #LinuxPhone Update (21/2022): More work on the PinePhone Pro camera, including a test app by megi plus KDE Eco and GSoC news

Crickets, tumbleweeds, ... just listen to the new episode of the postmarketOS podcast! Read more

