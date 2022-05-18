Firefox 101 Released with Only Minor Changes With celebrations for its centenary release now done and dusted it’s back to basics for the Firefox development team. Releasing May 31, 2022 is Mozilla Firefox 101, a stable release update carrying a couple of minor new features plus a bunch of bug and security fixes. First up, accessibility. Firefox 101 adds supports the prefers-contrast media query. This allows web sites to discern if a user has asked for web content to be presented with a higher (or lower) contrast than default. Ground breaking it isn’t, but welcome it is.

Evince, Flatpak, and GTK print previews Endless OS is distributed as an immutable OSTree snapshot, with apps added & removed with Flatpak (and podman for power users & developers). Although the snapshot is assembled from Debian packages, it’s not really possible to install additional system packages locally, nor to remove them. Over time, we have tried to remove as many apps out of the immutable OS as possible: Flatpak apps are sandboxed and can be updated at a faster cadence than the OS itself, or removed if not needed. Evince is one such app built into the OS at present. As a PDF viewer, it handles untrusted input in a complex format with libraries that have historically contained vulnerabilities, so is a good candidate for sandboxing. While exploring removing it from the OS in favour of the Flatpak version from Flathub, I learned some things that were non-obvious to me about print preview, and which prevented making this change at the time. Caveats: the notes below are a simplification, but I believe they are broadly accurate for GNOME on Linux. I’m sure people more familiar with GTK and/or printing already know everything here.