Microsoft 'Security'
Your cloud? My cloud now
A true story on taking over a client’s Azure tenant via a successful phish.
Corporate espionage is entering a new era [iophk: Windows TCO]
The episode illustrates how interest in business espionage, and learning how to foil it, has broadened. Snooping is no longer mostly centred on a few “sensitive” industries that have long been vulnerable, such as defence and pharmaceuticals. It is increasingly used to target smaller companies in surprising sectors, including education and agriculture. It has, in short, become more of a general business risk. Just as the cold war may have been the heyday of great-power spookery, at least in the popular imagination, corporate espionage may now be entering its golden age.
There are two, closely intertwined reasons for this. The first is the inexorable growth of the intangible economy; intellectual property (ip) [sic] is increasingly the currency of business. The second is the growing sophistication of online hackers. ceos should be worried when they see their firms’ secrets being hawked on the dark web: one new marketplace, Industrial Spy, flogs stolen data and documents to “legitimate” businesses. Information is sold in packets ranging from a few dollars to millions. Keeping ip safely locked in the digital vault can be devilishly difficult.
