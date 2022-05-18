Development, Devices, and Programming EDDI is an open source chatbot platform for developer EDDI the answer to workflow and communication optimization through artificial intelligence. EDDI (Enhanced Dialog Driven Intelligence)is an open source chatbot platform to create, run and maintain multiple customizable virtual assistant. Labs.ai, the company behind EDDI, developed it and started shipping it by default since 2018. EDDI is important for developers who need chatbot in their apps, and basically anyone who wants to get free chatbot without having to deal with licensing issues (No attribution required). EDDI is an open source chatbot development platform for developers by developers. It is essential to know that this platform is developed in java and provided with Docker, orchestrated with Kubernetes. This is where EDDI comes into picture. It is an open source chatbots developer platform for conversational Artificial Intelligent. [...] It is licensed under the Apache License 2.0 and works on Windows, macOS and Linux.

How to read tab-separated values (TSV) files in Python To read tab-separated values files with Python, we’ll take advantage of the fact that they’re similar to CSVs. We’ll use Python’s csv library and tell it to split things up with tabs instead of commas. Just set the delimiter argument to "\t".

Debugging a mysterious Python crash I recently wanted to prepare a Jupyter notebook with some example code and ran into an interesting problem: trying to display a Matplotlib chart made the IPython kernel crash.

Installing pfSense 2.6 on ZimaBoard I backed the ZimaBoard Single Board Server project on Kickstarter in early 2021, a couple of months ago it finally arrived and the first project on the todo list was to try this as a replacement for my overkill pfSense server (Dell R210 II Server) which consumed ~100W compared to ~6W of the Zimabaord, a cost reduction of over £200 per year in electricity costs too. The ZimaBoard comes pre-installed with Casa OS on the onboard 32GB eMMC storage, but that can be overwritten with whatever software we want. When I backed the project, I also bought an extra NIC as I needed 3 connections if I was going to have a backup WAN link, however, there isn’t a way to mount the PCIe Network Card into the ZimaBoard and keep it secured. The usual riser bracket also has to be removed as it would otherwise foul the case. Note: This isn’t the setup I finally ended up running, but this is the journey I went on.

Forlinx OKMX6ULL-C SBC powered by i.MX 6ULL processor from NXP Forlinx recently released the OKMX6ULL-C which is a Single Board Computer (SBC) that is compatible with their NXP based FETMX6ULL-C System on Module (SoM). The SoM features a i.MX 6ULL that contains a Cortex-A7 with a frequency of 800MHz, 512MB DDR3 and 8GB for eMMC storage.

Ubuntu leftovers Advantech MIC-770 V2 Certified on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ensure Reliable AIoT Applications Advantech, a leading global provider of intelligent systems and industrial edge computers, is excited to announce that its MIC-770 V2 modular fanless edge IPC is certified on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. MIC-770-V2 is powered by a 10th generation Intel® Xeon®/Core™ i socket-type (LGA1200) processor with Intel® W480E chipset, offering excellent computing performance and flexible expandability using MIC i-Modules and Advantech iDoor modules, which are the best choice for machine automation and AIoT applications in diversified scenarios. With the Certification of Ubuntu 20.04, Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, guarantees both 5-years of maintenance updates and extended security maintenance (ESM). This delivers a stable and secure IoT platform for AI applications and edge computing to enterprises. MIC-770 V2 – Secure Intelligent Systems for AIoT Applications with Ubuntu 20.04

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 737 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 737 for the week of May 22 – 28, 2022.