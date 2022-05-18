today's howtos
How to Install EPEL Repository in RHEL 9 Linux
Installing the EPEL repository is one of the most recommended steps after you install RHEL 9. To make things easy for you, we are not just going to show you installation steps but rather we are going to explain what is EPEL, what makes it so special, and how you can use EPEL to install packages.
How to Install LXQt Desktop on Alpine Linux
Based on Qt, LXQt is an open-source and minimalistic desktop environment for all major Linux and BSD systems. LXQt is an implementation of Razor-Qt, a discontinued desktop environment, and LXDE. the latter is based on GTK while the former was based on Qt.
LXQt is a lightweight desktop environment popular for its low resource utilization and is, hence, recommended for old PCs or systems with low computing specifications. In fact, LxQt is said to only use up to 95 MB of RAM while Openbox, its default window manager, uses only 78 MB of RAM.
In this guide, you will learn how to install the LXQt desktop environment on Alpine Linux.
How to Install Openbox GUI on Alpine Linux
Openbox is an open-source, lightweight and highly configurable window manager that is the standard windows manager for LXDE and LXQt desktop environments. It is highly configurable and allows you to make multiple tweaks that determine how you interact with your desktop environment.
In this guide, you will learn how to install Openbox desktop environment on Alpine Linux.
Install Firefox 101 On Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Alma Linux & Fedora | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install Firefox 101 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04, LinuxMint 20.3, Rocky Linux 8, Alma Linux 9, and Fedora 36.
Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Firefox is a cross-platform browser and is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.
Configuring Apache Solr to Accessible on Public IP – TecAdmin
Apache Solr is a highly reliable search platform written in Java and developed by Apache Foundation. That provides production-level features like distributed indexing, replication, load-balanced querying, automated failover, and recovery.
The default Apache Solr runs on localhost only. It doesn’t allow users to access it over the network. In this tutorial, we will learn how to change configure the Apache server to listen on a LAN network or the public network.
