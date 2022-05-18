Ooh, GNOME Shell on Mobile is Shaping Up Nicely
Dream of using GNOME Shell on your smartphone? Well, the reality is much closer than you think!
Of course, if you’re familiar with Linux phone development you will should of heard of (and maybe even tried) Phosh by now. This is a mobile UI associated with the GNOME project but initially spearheaded by Purism (with design by Tobias Bernard) that uses core GTK technologies and comes with a UI inspired by GNOME Shell.
Now work on making this the “real deal” is picking up pace.
