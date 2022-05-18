4K USB AI camera is powered by Rockchip RV1126 SoC with 2.0 TOPS NPU
ThinkCore TC-RV1126 is a USB AI camera powered by Rockchip RV1126 quad-core Cortex-A7 processor with a 2.0 TOPS NPU and equipped with a Sony Starvis IMX415 CMOS image sensor with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160).
The Linux-powered camera module features a USB Type-C port compatible with UVC & UAC protocols so that it can work without drivers on Windows, Android, Linux, Mac OS, and most other operating systems with a USB stack.
