ARIES Embedded unveils OSM modules based on Renesas Arm or RISC-V microprocessor

Linux
Hardware

In another case of “Arm or RISC-V? Why not both“, ARIES Embedded has introduced “MSRZG2UL” and “MSRZFive” OSM compliant system-in-packages (SIPs) based on respectively Renesas RZ/G2UL Arm Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33 and RZ/Five AX45MP RISC-V microprocessors and designed for industrial controllers, IoT devices, and embedded systems with a basic GUI.

Both solder-on modules come in the OSM Size S form factor (30x30mm), 512MB to 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 4GB eMMC NAND flash, various interfaces including Gigabit Ethernet and CAN-FD, and are available in either commercial (-0°C to +70°C) or industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperature ranges.

Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC

If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. Read more

In another case of “Arm or RISC-V? Why not both“, ARIES Embedded has introduced “MSRZG2UL” and “MSRZFive” OSM compliant system-in-packages (SIPs) based on respectively Renesas RZ/G2UL Arm Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33 and RZ/Five AX45MP RISC-V microprocessors and designed for industrial controllers, IoT devices, and embedded systems with a basic GUI. Both solder-on modules come in the OSM Size S form factor (30x30mm), 512MB to 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 4GB eMMC NAND flash, various interfaces including Gigabit Ethernet and CAN-FD, and are available in either commercial (-0°C to +70°C) or industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperature ranges. Read more

Rocket.Chat is Switching to Matrix to Enable Cross-App Messaging

Rocket.Chat is an excellent open-source messaging (collaboration) platform. In fact, it is one of the best open-source Slack alternatives available. We use it as well for internal communication. Rocket.Chat is also making good progress compared to some of its open-source competitors. For instance, they teamed up with Nextcloud to provide an alternative to Office 365. Read more

Top Free and Open Source Scala Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. Read more

