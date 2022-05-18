Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC
If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years.
The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease.
