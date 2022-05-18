Language Selection

The cynic's guide to desktop Linux

GNU
Linux

It is a truth universally acknowledged that all operating systems suck. Some just suck less than others.

It is also a comment under pretty much every Reg article on Linux that there are too many to choose from and that it's impossible to know which one to try. So we thought we'd simplify things for you by listing how and in which ways the different options suck.

This would be an impossibly long list if we looked at all of them since Distrowatch currently lists 270. So we need to thin the herd a bit.

If you're interested in a comparison like this, you probably don't have a favorite already.

Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

  • RHEL 9 syslog-ng news - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community

    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 became generally available recently. Version 3.35 of syslog-ng has been part of EPEL 9 (the semi-official extra software repo for RHEL maintained by Fedora packagers) for a while and now I enabled a few more destination drivers. I also enabled RHEL 9 support in my unofficial Git snapshot packages, so I can support RHEL 9 together with other RHEL and Fedora versions on the next syslog-ng release.

  • What IT leaders should look for in cloud managed services

    A technologist might feel like a kid in a candy store in today’s cloud environments, but that doesn’t mean they should shop like one. Pick virtually any platform, however, and the temptation to do so is real. There’s a lot to choose from, and an IT pro’s geek mode can go into overdrive. Cloud managed services – whether a cloud database, a fully managed container platform, or simply managed infrastructure – streamline things a bit. There’s less picking and choosing to do because by definition, the cloud provider is taking at least some of that off of your plate with a more turnkey solution.

  • 4 takeaways for CIOs from the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

    Last week saw a return to a partly in-person MIT Sloan CIO Symposium event. As usual, there was a wealth of insights from senior IT leaders – some related to ongoing trends, others to new or at least accelerated ones.

  • Integrate a Spring Boot application with Red Hat Data Grid

    Red Hat Data Grid is a middleware solution that has been developed for application cache data storage. It makes it possible to access and process in-memory data, improving the end-user experience. This article offers guidance for Spring Boot and Red Hat Data Grid integration on version 4.9 of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. You will set up a Red Hat Data Grid 8.2 cluster and deploy a Spring Boot application with separate namespaces to use Hot Rod communication between them.

  • IT leadership: 3 ways to ease the pressure on development teams

    In a world where reinforcements may not be arriving anytime soon, how can IT leaders help prevent team burnout while also enabling them to focus on projects that bring the highest value to their organizations? Treat your developers’ time like any other critical company asset – because that’s exactly what it is. To preserve this asset, recognize that you might need to change or adjust some normal protocols. Consider how you might shift priorities, restructure teams, and introduce new tools to lighten your software team’s workload.

Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC

If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. “Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming. Read more

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • LibreOffice Calc Basics IV: LEFT, MID, RIGHT

    This tutorial continues Calc Basics III now with LEFT, MID, and RIGHT formulas. By practicing this, you will be able to cut some text by number of characters to help you, for example, get first, middle and last names of students. Like usual, if you haven't followed this LibreOffice Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Let's start!

  • How To Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS via Command Lines Made Simple

    This simple tutorial explains how to upgrade Ubuntu computer from 20.04 to 22.04 LTS using command lines in four steps. The benefit of upgrading is that you do not need to reinstall or reformat Ubuntu disk partition while keeping all installed applications intact. However, please note that this requires a lot of time. So prepare the requirements, be ready, and happy upgrading!

  • How to Install Node.js and npm on Ubuntu 22.04

    Node.js is a cross-platform, open-source JavaScript runtime environment built on Chrome’s JavaScript, designed to execute JavaScript code outside a web browser. It is generally used to build fast and scalable server-side and networking applications. npm is the default package manager for Node.js and also the name of the world’s largest software registry.

  • How to install vim editor on Rocky Linux 8 - VITUX

    Vim is a text editor used for effective text editing and is also known as an editor for programmers. It is a free open-source tool that supports many programming languages and is available with both a graphical user interface and a command-line interface. Vim is used for editing the source code of large files and offers several functions with different plugins. It is used for editing configuration files and consumes very little system resources. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the Vim editor on RHEL-based Linux Distributions like AlmaLinux 8, CentOS 8, and Rocky Linux 8 using the terminal.

  • How To Use Handlers In Ansible Playbooks - OSTechNix

    Handlers are just like regular tasks in ansible that only run when notified. Handlers are a very useful as well as important concept in Ansible.

  • How To Install OnlyOffice on Ubuntu

    This tutorial will guide you through installation of OnlyOffice version 7 and later on Ubuntu Desktop. OnlyOffice is a GNU AGPL licensed, alternative to LibreOffice and Microsoft Office, which is full featured, beautiful looking and cross-platform. We will install it on Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" on this exercise.

  • .netrc pains | daniel.haxx.se

    The .netrc file is used to hold user names and passwords for specific host names and allows tools to login to those systems automatically without having to prompt the user for the credentials while avoiding having to use them in command lines. The .netrc file is typically set without group or world read permissions (0600) to reduce the risk of leaking those secrets.

  • Linux network services: How to start, stop, and check their status | Enable Sysadmin

    A service (also called a daemon process) is software that runs on a computer, generally in the background. This is usually because it's something that the administrator isn't likely to interact with directly.

  • How to Install Latest Git on Ubuntu 22.04

    Git is the most popular version control system. It is designed to handle small to very large projects with speed and efficiency. Git is a free and open-source distributed version control system. An older version of the Git client is also available under the default Apt repositories. The latest versions come with multiple enhancements and security updates. So, we always recommend using the latest Git client for the security of valuable and hard work. This article will guide you to install the latest Git client on Ubuntu 22.04 Linux system via PPA.

