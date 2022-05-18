today's howtos
LibreOffice Calc Basics IV: LEFT, MID, RIGHT
This tutorial continues Calc Basics III now with LEFT, MID, and RIGHT formulas. By practicing this, you will be able to cut some text by number of characters to help you, for example, get first, middle and last names of students. Like usual, if you haven't followed this LibreOffice Calc series, read the first and second parts here. Let's start!
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to 22.04 LTS via Command Lines Made Simple
This simple tutorial explains how to upgrade Ubuntu computer from 20.04 to 22.04 LTS using command lines in four steps. The benefit of upgrading is that you do not need to reinstall or reformat Ubuntu disk partition while keeping all installed applications intact. However, please note that this requires a lot of time. So prepare the requirements, be ready, and happy upgrading!
How to Install Node.js and npm on Ubuntu 22.04
Node.js is a cross-platform, open-source JavaScript runtime environment built on Chrome’s JavaScript, designed to execute JavaScript code outside a web browser. It is generally used to build fast and scalable server-side and networking applications. npm is the default package manager for Node.js and also the name of the world’s largest software registry.
How to install vim editor on Rocky Linux 8 - VITUX
Vim is a text editor used for effective text editing and is also known as an editor for programmers. It is a free open-source tool that supports many programming languages and is available with both a graphical user interface and a command-line interface. Vim is used for editing the source code of large files and offers several functions with different plugins. It is used for editing configuration files and consumes very little system resources.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the Vim editor on RHEL-based Linux Distributions like AlmaLinux 8, CentOS 8, and Rocky Linux 8 using the terminal.
How To Use Handlers In Ansible Playbooks - OSTechNix
Handlers are just like regular tasks in ansible that only run when notified. Handlers are a very useful as well as important concept in Ansible.
How To Install OnlyOffice on Ubuntu
This tutorial will guide you through installation of OnlyOffice version 7 and later on Ubuntu Desktop. OnlyOffice is a GNU AGPL licensed, alternative to LibreOffice and Microsoft Office, which is full featured, beautiful looking and cross-platform. We will install it on Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" on this exercise.
.netrc pains | daniel.haxx.se
The .netrc file is used to hold user names and passwords for specific host names and allows tools to login to those systems automatically without having to prompt the user for the credentials while avoiding having to use them in command lines. The .netrc file is typically set without group or world read permissions (0600) to reduce the risk of leaking those secrets.
Linux network services: How to start, stop, and check their status | Enable Sysadmin
A service (also called a daemon process) is software that runs on a computer, generally in the background. This is usually because it's something that the administrator isn't likely to interact with directly.
How to Install Latest Git on Ubuntu 22.04
Git is the most popular version control system. It is designed to handle small to very large projects with speed and efficiency. Git is a free and open-source distributed version control system.
An older version of the Git client is also available under the default Apt repositories. The latest versions come with multiple enhancements and security updates. So, we always recommend using the latest Git client for the security of valuable and hard work.
This article will guide you to install the latest Git client on Ubuntu 22.04 Linux system via PPA.
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC
If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. “Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.
Android Leftovers
