Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC
If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years.
The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease.
“Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 372 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC
If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. “Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
46 min 51 sec ago
2 hours 4 min ago
18 hours 7 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago