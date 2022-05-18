Security Leftovers
Security and Human Behavior (SHB) 2022 - Schneier on Security
Today is the second day of the fifteenth Workshop on Security and Human Behavior, hosted by Ross Anderson and Alice Hutchings at the University of Cambridge. After two years of having this conference remotely on Zoom, it’s nice to be back together in person.
SHB is a small, annual, invitational workshop of people studying various aspects of the human side of security, organized each year by Alessandro Acquisti, Ross Anderson, Alice Hutchings, and myself. The forty or so attendees include psychologists, economists, computer security researchers, sociologists, political scientists, criminologists, neuroscientists, designers, lawyers, philosophers, anthropologists, geographers, business school professors, and a smattering of others. It’s not just an interdisciplinary event; most of the people here are individually interdisciplinary.
Looking inside sudo shell sessions: auditd, session recordings, log_subcmds
There are situations where you cannot avoid giving a user full shell access through sudo. A shell with administrative privileges gives complete control over your hosts. Until recently, sudo could only log the start of the shell, not the commands executed within it. You could record sessions with sudo, but watching recordings is boring, time consuming and can still be subverted. Version 1.9.8 introduced logging of sub-commands, but that is not yet available on many systems. An alternate approach is to use auditd to log commands started from a root shell.
From this blog you will learn how to use auditd to log commands from a sudo-run root shell, why it is better to use the sub-command logging built into recent sudo releases, and why you should still record sessions with sudo.
Is your Go application FIPS compliant?
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) ships with several Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)-validated cryptography libraries, including OpenSSL. This allows applications that use these libraries to operate in FIPS mode, which means that the cryptographic techniques they use can are in compliance with the FIPS-140-2 standard. Any organization that works with the U.S. Federal government must comply with this standard.
By default, applications written in Go use cryptographic functions from the Go standard library, which is not FIPS-validated. However, the version of Go shipped in RHEL is based on upstream Go's dev.boringcrypto branch, which is modified to use BoringSSL for crypto primitives. Modifications made in the RHEL version replace BoringSSL with OpenSSL. These modifications allow applications written with RHEL's Go to use crypto functions from a FIPS-validated version of OpenSSL. This article will show you how to verify that your system, including your installation of the Go language, is capable of operating in FIPS mode.
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Linux gaming demo on Dragon Canyon Intel NUC
If you are interested in learning more about how the latest Intel NUC from Simply NUC will perform when tackling Linux gaming, your be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a demonstration video showing just how good Linux gaming has become in recent years. The Dragon Canyon Intel NUC is powered by a 14 Core 24 Thread i9 12900 CPU and backed by An EVGA RTX 3080 and has been loaded with Manjaar Linux and games have been played using Steam Play / Proton with amazing results. Handling emulation like RPCS3 for PS3 and Orginal XBOPX using XEMU with ease. “Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
