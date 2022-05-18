today's howtos
How To Install PHP 8 on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is an open-source server-side scripting language that many devs use for web development. The new PHP 8.1 brings enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, and read-only properties among new features and changes.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
Fedora docs is about to change significantly! Check it out still in statu nascendi.
In a recent Fedora Magazine article we shared about a new burst of energy regarding the Fedora docs. We already implemented various improvements and worked on a plan to generally improve and update Fedora documentation.
The latter will lead to far-reaching changes in Fedora documentation and is about to happen now and entail continuous changes over the next approximately 12 months. We present here our analysis, our content concept and our implementation planning. We hope for ideas from the community to further enhance the concept and for support to turn it into reality.
How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on AlmaLinux 9
How to Unpack Files in Linux Terminal
Linux is a popular operating system that includes various utilities for handling files, including zipping and unzipping files. Some other zip operations are zipcloak, zipdetails, zipsplit and zipinfo, but in this article, we will discuss how to extract data from files (unzip operation). In this article, I have used Ubuntu 22.04, a widely used and popular Linux distribution.
Linux Crash Course - The ping Command - Invidious
The Linux Crash Course is a tutorial series that goes over all of the core concepts regarding Linux that you'll need to know, one video at a time. In this episode, the ping command is covered.
What are man pages and why are they important to your Linux education? | ZDNet
If you've had someone tell you to RTFM, depending on what software you are using, that manual might be a challenge to find. On Linux, however, you'll find hundreds upon hundreds of manuals ready to view. Jack Wallen explains.
Programming Leftovers
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments.
today's howtos
Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022
Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it.
