Programming Leftovers
Decommissioning an old project feels odd
I recently finished decommissioning an old project of ours: CentOS Stream 8 source-git repositories.
It was one of the weirdest tasks I have done in my career.
Why?
Removing, not adding
My main task was to remove ~1500 git repositories that almost no one used for more than 12 months.
That wasn’t my typical assignment. I am used to work on new features, resolving problems, getting feedback; not removing content. That felt just weird to me. I had to constantly remind myself I am doing the right thing and that’s what we decided to complete.
[...]
I am glad we can now fully focus on our current future goal: having source-git workflow available in Fedora Linux and CentOS Stream 9. Source-git repos for Stream 8 didn’t work because of the nature of its relationship with RHEL 8. With Stream 9 we can focus on the endgame, not just some temporary solution.
Compiling QML to C++: Avoiding duck typing
This is the fourth installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to make the most of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. In the third post I've shown how to navigate around various pitfalls you may find when making types visible at compile time.
How dynamic linking for modular libraries works on Linux | Opensource.com
Ultimately, these files must be compiled into a single executable. You can do this by creating either static or dynamic libraries (the latter are also referred to as shared libraries). These two types of libraries vary in how they are created and linked. Both have advantages and disadvantages, depending on your use case.
Dynamic linking is the most common method, especially on Linux systems. Dynamic linking keeps libraries modular, so just one library can be shared between any number of applications. Modularity also allows a shared library to be updated independently of the applications that rely upon it.
Perl Weekly Challenge 167: Circular Primes
These are some answers to the Week 167 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments.
today's howtos
Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022
Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it.
