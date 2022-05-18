today's leftovers
Where My Journey Started and Where It’s Going [Ed: What does this have to do with Linux? Nothing. The Linux Foundation does a lot of unethical things, and then it hopes to be saved by political pandering]
Watching a recent TV show “Pachinko,” I was truly impressed by how the directors used screen arts and music. Based on the New York Times bestseller, this show chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive. It was relatable and magical and wonderful to see how they focused on how three generations of a family dealt with biggest challenges of their times. After watching the first season, I couldn’t help thinking about my parents and my own family here in U.S.
Google Cloud, Société Générale, American Express, Point72, Mirantis, and The Digital Dollar Project Join FINOS, as Open Source Collaboration Becomes Increasingly Critical Across the Global Financial Ecosystem
PostgreSQL: temBoard 7.11 : performance and reliability
A new maintainance version of temBoard 7 has landed. This 7.11 release improves reliability and performances.
temBoard is a monitoring and administration tool for PostgreSQL instances fleet. Its non-intrusive design eases deployment without weakening your PostgreSQL instance. temBoard alerts you, allows you to handle locks, bloat, configuration and more - remotely.
Volunteers organise ‘Public Money? Public code!’ tour in Italy
Code paid by the people should be available to the people! Volunteers will present the ‘Public Money? Public Code!’ campaign in Trento, Bologna, and Caltanissetta. If you live in Italy, now you have a perfect chance to learn more about the initiative and support it.
We want legislation requiring that publicly financed software developed for the public sector be made publicly available under a Free Software licence. If it is public money, it should be public code as well. More than 30.000 people and 200 organisations adopt this position. Public administrations that use Free Software do not have to reinvent the wheel in programming similar applications, so they can share costs and save taxpayers’ money. The use of Free Software serves the public and promotes innovation too, as users can utilise the code found in the public digital infrastructure. The FSFE explains the benefits of Free Software and shares best practices in the dedicated ‘Public Money? Public Code!’ brochure for public administrations. Volunteers translated the brochure into Italian.
Sketch the current time with this Magna Doodle clock | Arduino Blog
The Magna Doodle is a classic children’s toy that works by embedding a layer of iron shavings just below the surface of a canvas and then using a magnetic pen to pull them up, thus showing whatever lines might have been drawn. Steve Turner had the idea to automate this drawing process by converting his Magna Doodle into a clock for displaying the current time in almost any TrueType font.
To begin, Turner created a simple wooden frame with several cut slots for its three NEMA17 stepper motors, the electronics housing, and the Magna Doodle itself. At the bottom of the frame sits a timing belt loop that, when pulled in one direction by the stepper motor’s pulley, drags the erasing head in order to reset the canvas for the next drawing cycle. Meanwhile, the top has a pair of stepper motors arranged in a SCARA design, which uses a couple of arms joined at a single point to move the magnetic head over the area.
What is openSUSE and who is it for?
If you're looking for a new Linux distribution, you might come across openSUSE. What is this flavor of Linux and is it right for you? Jack Wallen has the answers.
Improving images for Welcome page
The first image, showing the desktop, with superimposed text, is a problem, as there are three factors that affect how it looks, whether there is support for containers, top-level zram, and language.
Programming Leftovers
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments.
today's howtos
Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022
Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it.
