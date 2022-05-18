Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Thunderbird + RSS: How To Bring Your Favorite Content To The Inbox

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 31st of May 2022 05:34:08 PM Filed under
Moz/FF
Web

I first discovered RSS feeds in 2004 when I fell in love with podcasting. That’s when I learned I could utilize RSS to bring my favorite web content to me, on my schedule. Whether it was weekly music podcasts, tech blogs, newspaper articles, or a local weather forecast, RSS became a way to more easily digest and disseminate the growing onslaught of content on the web. Back then, I used Google Reader (RIP). But now I use Thunderbird to manage and read all my news feeds, and I love it!

In this post I’ll explain what RSS is, why it’s useful, and how to get all set up with some feeds inside of Thunderbird.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Decommissioning an old project feels odd

    I recently finished decommissioning an old project of ours: CentOS Stream 8 source-git repositories. It was one of the weirdest tasks I have done in my career. Why? Removing, not adding My main task was to remove ~1500 git repositories that almost no one used for more than 12 months. That wasn’t my typical assignment. I am used to work on new features, resolving problems, getting feedback; not removing content. That felt just weird to me. I had to constantly remind myself I am doing the right thing and that’s what we decided to complete. [...] I am glad we can now fully focus on our current future goal: having source-git workflow available in Fedora Linux and CentOS Stream 9. Source-git repos for Stream 8 didn’t work because of the nature of its relationship with RHEL 8. With Stream 9 we can focus on the endgame, not just some temporary solution.

  • Compiling QML to C++: Avoiding duck typing

    This is the fourth installment in the series of blog posts on how to adjust your QML application to make the most of qmlsc. In the first post we've set up the environment. You should read that post first in order to understand the others. In the second post I've shown how to add type annotations to JavaScript functions. In the third post I've shown how to navigate around various pitfalls you may find when making types visible at compile time.

  • How dynamic linking for modular libraries works on Linux | Opensource.com

    Ultimately, these files must be compiled into a single executable. You can do this by creating either static or dynamic libraries (the latter are also referred to as shared libraries). These two types of libraries vary in how they are created and linked. Both have advantages and disadvantages, depending on your use case. Dynamic linking is the most common method, especially on Linux systems. Dynamic linking keeps libraries modular, so just one library can be shared between any number of applications. Modularity also allows a shared library to be updated independently of the applications that rely upon it.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 167: Circular Primes

    These are some answers to the Week 167 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake

Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments. Read more

today's howtos

  • How To Install PHP 8 on AlmaLinux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on AlmaLinux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is an open-source server-side scripting language that many devs use for web development. The new PHP 8.1 brings enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, and read-only properties among new features and changes. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 8.1 on AlmaLinux 9. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • Fedora docs is about to change significantly! Check it out still in statu nascendi.

    In a recent Fedora Magazine article we shared about a new burst of energy regarding the Fedora docs. We already implemented various improvements and worked on a plan to generally improve and update Fedora documentation. The latter will lead to far-reaching changes in Fedora documentation and is about to happen now and entail continuous changes over the next approximately 12 months. We present here our analysis, our content concept and our implementation planning. We hope for ideas from the community to further enhance the concept and for support to turn it into reality.

  • How to Install NVIDIA Drivers on AlmaLinux 9
  • How to Unpack Files in Linux Terminal

    Linux is a popular operating system that includes various utilities for handling files, including zipping and unzipping files. Some other zip operations are zipcloak, zipdetails, zipsplit and zipinfo, but in this article, we will discuss how to extract data from files (unzip operation). In this article, I have used Ubuntu 22.04, a widely used and popular Linux distribution.

  • Linux Crash Course - The ping Command - Invidious

    The Linux Crash Course is a tutorial series that goes over all of the core concepts regarding Linux that you'll need to know, one video at a time. In this episode, the ping command is covered.

  • What are man pages and why are they important to your Linux education? | ZDNet

    If you've had someone tell you to RTFM, depending on what software you are using, that manual might be a challenge to find. On Linux, however, you'll find hundreds upon hundreds of manuals ready to view. Jack Wallen explains.

Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022

Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6