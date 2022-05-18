Thunderbird + RSS: How To Bring Your Favorite Content To The Inbox
I first discovered RSS feeds in 2004 when I fell in love with podcasting. That’s when I learned I could utilize RSS to bring my favorite web content to me, on my schedule. Whether it was weekly music podcasts, tech blogs, newspaper articles, or a local weather forecast, RSS became a way to more easily digest and disseminate the growing onslaught of content on the web. Back then, I used Google Reader (RIP). But now I use Thunderbird to manage and read all my news feeds, and I love it!
In this post I’ll explain what RSS is, why it’s useful, and how to get all set up with some feeds inside of Thunderbird.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 393 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments.
today's howtos
Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022
Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
1 day 34 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago