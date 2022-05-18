Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Compliance service and the Red Hat Insights API
The Red Hat Insights Compliance service, which works with OpenSCAP, is a significant step to managing your regulatory compliance requirements at scale. The steps I demonstrated can be done through the UI without much difficulty. But what if you could automate the process of assigning hosts to specific compliance policies and running compliance scans during the host provisioning process?
This blog takes you through the steps to add the compliance policy to your overall Standard Operating Environment (SOE) process. Doing this step as part of your SOE will allow your deployed hosts to be assigned to their targeted compliance policies.
Application modernization with Apache Kafka
Application modernization is the process of taking existing legacy applications and systems and refactoring them to drive faster time to market and to improve application performance and scalability. There are multiple modernization strategies for changing the application, but the one you select depends on your organization’s need for change. Each strategy requires different levels of involvement from the IT team and access to a modern application development platform that can provide a variety of modern tools, technologies and frameworks.
Most of the modernization efforts today are centered around migrating monolithic applications to cloud-native microservices applications that can support open collaboration between IT teams and automated application deployment and life-cycle management. Modern application development platforms, like Red Hat OpenShift, were designed to deliver a more consistent experience for building, deploying and running applications across the hybrid cloud. However, other technologies and application services are needed to facilitate the development process. This goes over a few considerations to keep in mind when modernizing applications.
Expanding Podman capabilities to deploy SIF-formatted containers
Interest in using Podman to run containerized High Performance Computing (HPC) applications continues to grow. Red Hat has been collaborating with a number of HPC sites and the Exascale Computing Project (ECP) to add features and capabilities integral to the HPC ecosystem directly to Podman and the associated collection of tools. One of the reasons the HPC community has shown interest in Podman is its reliance on common, accepted standards and practices, such as those defined by the Open Container Initiative (OCI).
Cloud services and application possibilities
Enterprise organizations have faced a compendium of challenges, but today it seems like the focus is on three things: speed, speed, and more speed. It is all about time to value and application velocity—getting applications delivered and then staying agile to evolve the application as needs arise.
In order to get maximum speed, the first requirement is to make developers maximally productive. They can’t be if they don’t have the tools they need, are waiting for someone else to set up their environment, or have to get up-to-speed on a new environment. And it is irritating as well. For many, cloud services are the antidote to these inefficiencies.
Programming Leftovers
Titan Linux Beta Brings Simplicity, Finesse to KDE Remake
Titan Linux is not an operating system that casual Linux users — especially new adopters — should install on their primary or only computer. But seasoned Linux distribution hoppers looking for a pleasant new Linux experience should not pass up the new offering. Titan is a new distro built on the Debian Stable branch. Developers first announced its arrival on April 24. It is a very early beta release, so it is mostly bare bones. Still, it is surprisingly very stable given this phase of its development. I looked at version 1.2 and found very few things on which to harp about its performance. The new distro’s two-person developer team has a growing community of testers for such a new project; about 60 at last count. Typically, such small start-up teams cannot sustain forward progress and often fall by the Linux distro wayside. But I am impressed so far with this team’s accomplishments.
today's howtos
Top 15 Best Video Editing Software for Linux System in 2022
Many of you think that Linux is not a suitable system for video editors. But the fact is not like that. Most people fail to choose the best video editing software for Linux and get disappointed in the end. For sure, it’s not a problem with Linux but the app the editor chose. However, there are many Linux/Ubuntu video editors available out there, and you must get excited once you learn about them. And this content is completely about it.
