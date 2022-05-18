today's howtos
-
HTML on documentation.suse.com – Shape it up!
Have you recently visited documentation.suse.com? And checked out an HTML document? Then you might have noticed that something has changed.
The look and feel are different, you say? Absolutely right! Just recently, we introduced the new column-based layout. HTML columns are used to arrange content in a very organized way. And at the same time, they allow for much more flexibility about where content goes.
-
How to Install Vaultwarden on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install the Vaultwarden server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish for creating your own safe space to store passwords, bank information, and other important keys.
Those who have heard about Bitwarden would already know how it works. However, there is an unofficial alternative to this software platform called Vaultwarden. It is written in Rust and supports Bitwarden clients as well. Also consumes fewer resources and uses Docker to get set up on your system just like Bitwarden. Here we will also use the Caddy docker container to secure and implement SSL configuration.
-
How to Install GlassFish JAVA Application Server on Ubuntu 22.04
-
Speek! is a new encrypted chat service that uses Tor to offer secure communication | TechRepublic
Is your communication safe? Are you certain? Does the tool you use encrypt and anonymize your discussion and offer self-destructive chats, not require signup, not use metadata, run without a centralized server and add private file sharing?
Chances are pretty slim that the service you use can’t match those privacy features. Speek!, on the other hand, does.
This new service is a cross-platform chat tool that is open-source, free to use and secured by the Tor network. You can install Speek! on Linux, macOS and Android to enjoy peer-to-peer instant messaging that can be trusted.
But Speek! isn’t quite like the chat apps and services you are used to. Let me explain how it works.
-
GIMP Keyboard Shortcuts Cheatsheet
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is an open-source photo editor which is available on Windows, Mac or Linux, that boasts a huge number of features and functions that rival Photoshop. Unlike Adobe’s offering, however, GIMP is totally free to install and use, which certainly helps boost its appeal. Like you’d expect, GIMP has a large number of default keyboard shortcuts that can speed up your workflow considerably. We’ve aggregated them into a single post, so you can quickly view them at a glance.
-
How to Install Apache ActiveMQ on Debian 11
Apache ActiveMQ is a free and open-source message broker developed by Apache Software Foundation. Learn how to install Apache ActiveMQ on Debian 11 here.
-
325 reads
Shows and Videos: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux, Krita, AlmaLinux 9, and KDE
Flatseal 1.8.0 - Martín Abente Lahaye
This new release comes with the ability to review and modify global overrides, highlight changes made by users, follow system-level color schemes, support for more languages and a few bugs fixes. Let’s start with bug fixes. Since Flatpak 1.12.4, removing filesystem permissions with modes in Flatseal caused Flatpak to warn people about the mode being included as part of the override. Justifiably, this confused many. With this release, it will no longer include these modes, e.g. :ro, when removing filesystem permissions. Although Flatseal main distribution is Flatpak, there are people who prefer to install it from their regular package manager. So, I included a fix which handles the creation of the overrides directory. Under Flatpak, this scenario is handled by permissions themselves.
Security Leftovers
Turkish Municipality Saves $1M By Migrating to Pardus Linux
There are many reasons why governments and other societal entities may elect to use Linux and other open source software instead of the proprietary alternatives, but arguably, minimizing software licensing costs is one of the most important reasons for this. Today we’ll be showing the story of Eyupsultan municipality, which is located at the European side of Istanbul, Turkey. It is one the largest municipalities of the city, and it has been running a migration project to Linux and other open source software since 2015. The story starts with the election of a new mayor in 2014, who administrated a study on migrating to Linux and other open source software to reduce the municipality’s costs. The IT department of Eyupsultan municipality prepared the study and figured out that it would be a good move, but to which software and Linux distribution should they migrate?
