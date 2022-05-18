This new release comes with the ability to review and modify global overrides, highlight changes made by users, follow system-level color schemes, support for more languages and a few bugs fixes. Let’s start with bug fixes. Since Flatpak 1.12.4, removing filesystem permissions with modes in Flatseal caused Flatpak to warn people about the mode being included as part of the override. Justifiably, this confused many. With this release, it will no longer include these modes, e.g. :ro, when removing filesystem permissions. Although Flatseal main distribution is Flatpak, there are people who prefer to install it from their regular package manager. So, I included a fix which handles the creation of the overrides directory. Under Flatpak, this scenario is handled by permissions themselves.

After a LOT of research, Ramon’s new video is done: this time he investigates how to create vector libraries in Inkscape for use in Krita. And there are two cool libraries he has prepared for you all to play with!

This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be talking about completely awesome and unique extensions to check out for your browser. Then we will be discussing big tech funding the fix with open source security. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!

Security Leftovers Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (haproxy, libdbi-perl, pjproject, spip, and trafficserver), Oracle (firefox, kernel, kernel-container, libvirt libvirt-python, and thunderbird), Red Hat (maven:3.5, maven:3.6, nodejs:16, postgresql, postgresql:10, and rsyslog), SUSE (gimp, helm-mirror, ImageMagick, mailman, openstack-neutron, pcmanfm, pcre2, postgresql10, and tiff), and Ubuntu (dpkg and freetype).

First SBoM Support in Open Source Firmware The coreboot firmware has just received a new patch adding Software Bill of Materials (SBoM). The SBoM concept has been mainly driven by Richard Hughes and has been derived from an executive order that has been issued last year by the US president. If you are more interested on the background of SBoM, Richard wrote a nice summary here. Summarized, SBoM should provide a way to have a manifest of which parts have been built by whom and from where. The Bill of Materials(BoM) is a common term for hardware developers. It lists exactly what raw materials, sub-assemblies and parts including the quantities of each needed to actually manufacture the product. However, for software this is non-existent. On an operating system level one can sometimes choose on what should go on the disk and what not - for firmware this is not true. Firmware just ships with the hardware you bought - thus you have to live with it (There are exceptions - but in general..)

Microsoft Releases Workaround Guidance for MSDT "Follina" Vulnerability A remote, unauthenticated attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. Microsoft has reported active exploitation of this vulnerability in the wild.

Cheerscrypt Linux-Based Ransomware Targets VMware ESXi Servers