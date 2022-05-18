Mozilla Issues
-
Europe Trip Journal – Entry 28: The Above and the Beneath – vanitasvitae's blog
It got really chilly, so I took the metro back to my hostel. There I remembered that someone had recommended me to pay a visit to the Mozilla offices in Paris. I searched for it on OpenStreetMaps and it actually was super close to my place. So I left the hostel again and 10 minutes later I stood in front of the building. From the outside there was not a single sign that this was Mozilla’s office. I tried one door, but it was locked. In another part of the building I found a door that opened up to a hall with a small reception desk and some guards.
Asking whether I could visit Mozilla turned out a bit complicated, as the guards only could speak very little English and I only very little French. Luckily there was an electrician who could translate. A bit of confusion later one of the guards offered to escort me to the office. Apparently Mozilla does not have regular visitors, as the guard did not know where the office was either. It turned out he spoke German however, so at least I could explain my endeavor a bit better now.
After not finding any signs of Mozilla in the first half of the building, we went to the door that I had tried before and the guard let me in. We drove the elevator up and voila, there were Mozilla signs on the walls. However, unfortunately nobody answered our ringing (it was probably already after closing time) and there was a sign that stated that no non-essential visitors were allowed during the pandemic. So we left the building again and I thanked the guards for their efforts.
The Mozilla wiki said that you could also message Mozilla staff in an IRC channel, however they recently transitioned to matrix and apparently did not yet update the wiki page. I briefly tried to search for a chat room related to the Paris office, but my matrix server kept timing out. Oh you brave, shiny, new and terribly inefficient technology keep to amaze me every time
-
Marketing our privacy products while preserving privacy [Ed: Mozilla is a scam when it comes to privacy and it is aware of this]
When we launched Mozilla VPN, a fast and easy-to-use VPN, it was in a market crowded by companies making promises about privacy and security and we believed our reputation for building products that help you keep your information safe would make our product stand-out. To date, tens of thousands of people have signed up to subscribe to our Mozilla VPN, which provides encryption, device-level protection of your connection and information whenever you are on the web.
As we continue to look for new ways to grow our audience, we saw that many of our competitors used affiliate marketing as a way to get people to buy their service. The challenge is that affiliate marketing is a space rife with tons of data collection practices. At Mozilla, online privacy has always been one of our top priorities. We knew that in order for us to pursue affiliate marketing we would have to do it in a transparent way with as little data as possible to provide people with the best privacy possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 332 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Shows and Videos: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux, Krita, AlmaLinux 9, and KDE
Flatseal 1.8.0 - Martín Abente Lahaye
This new release comes with the ability to review and modify global overrides, highlight changes made by users, follow system-level color schemes, support for more languages and a few bugs fixes. Let’s start with bug fixes. Since Flatpak 1.12.4, removing filesystem permissions with modes in Flatseal caused Flatpak to warn people about the mode being included as part of the override. Justifiably, this confused many. With this release, it will no longer include these modes, e.g. :ro, when removing filesystem permissions. Although Flatseal main distribution is Flatpak, there are people who prefer to install it from their regular package manager. So, I included a fix which handles the creation of the overrides directory. Under Flatpak, this scenario is handled by permissions themselves.
Security Leftovers
Turkish Municipality Saves $1M By Migrating to Pardus Linux
There are many reasons why governments and other societal entities may elect to use Linux and other open source software instead of the proprietary alternatives, but arguably, minimizing software licensing costs is one of the most important reasons for this. Today we’ll be showing the story of Eyupsultan municipality, which is located at the European side of Istanbul, Turkey. It is one the largest municipalities of the city, and it has been running a migration project to Linux and other open source software since 2015. The story starts with the election of a new mayor in 2014, who administrated a study on migrating to Linux and other open source software to reduce the municipality’s costs. The IT department of Eyupsultan municipality prepared the study and figured out that it would be a good move, but to which software and Linux distribution should they migrate?
Recent comments
55 min 48 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 21 min ago
1 day 39 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago