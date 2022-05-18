Monado's hand tracking: hand-waving our way towards a first attempt
As part of my internship at Collabora, I picked up Monado's hand tracking project. Today I will outline the section I did during the summer of 2021, which was a fairly bare-bones first attempt. Keep in mind that we've moved on from the architecture I describe here and have made considerable progress since then. More than anything, this is to illustrate how awesome it is to experience an internship at Collabora.
So. I started my internship right in the middle of this project - we already had done the work on model architecture and had developed unique techniques for training these models. Now it was time to take those trained models and try to deploy them inside Monado. Optical hand tracking for XR has a bit of a reputation as a Very Hard Tracking Task, and indeed it is - getting training data, training neural nets, and deploying them in real-time, low-latency environments such as XR is every bit as hard as they say it is. And also, when I started, I had very little experience with computer vision. But, somebody needed to do this; I decided I'd be crazy and just go for it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 292 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Shows and Videos: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux, Krita, AlmaLinux 9, and KDE
Flatseal 1.8.0 - Martín Abente Lahaye
This new release comes with the ability to review and modify global overrides, highlight changes made by users, follow system-level color schemes, support for more languages and a few bugs fixes. Let’s start with bug fixes. Since Flatpak 1.12.4, removing filesystem permissions with modes in Flatseal caused Flatpak to warn people about the mode being included as part of the override. Justifiably, this confused many. With this release, it will no longer include these modes, e.g. :ro, when removing filesystem permissions. Although Flatseal main distribution is Flatpak, there are people who prefer to install it from their regular package manager. So, I included a fix which handles the creation of the overrides directory. Under Flatpak, this scenario is handled by permissions themselves.
Security Leftovers
Turkish Municipality Saves $1M By Migrating to Pardus Linux
There are many reasons why governments and other societal entities may elect to use Linux and other open source software instead of the proprietary alternatives, but arguably, minimizing software licensing costs is one of the most important reasons for this. Today we’ll be showing the story of Eyupsultan municipality, which is located at the European side of Istanbul, Turkey. It is one the largest municipalities of the city, and it has been running a migration project to Linux and other open source software since 2015. The story starts with the election of a new mayor in 2014, who administrated a study on migrating to Linux and other open source software to reduce the municipality’s costs. The IT department of Eyupsultan municipality prepared the study and figured out that it would be a good move, but to which software and Linux distribution should they migrate?
Recent comments
55 min 48 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 21 min ago
1 day 39 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago