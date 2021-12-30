today's leftovers ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets A single-board computer (SBC) incorporates microprocessors, memory, and input/output (I/O), among other features on a single circuit board. It provides industrial control or commercial IoT developers with a straightforward mode that simplifies the process and reduces the high costs of developing their own hardware, thereby accelerating time-to-market. Currently, SBCs are generally mature, powerful, and easy to use. SBCs can help industrial/commercial end customers and system integrators to quickly create products for various applications. In recent years, market acceptance of ARM-based SBCs has risen. According to Abbey Chen, Product Manager of ASUS Tinker Board, this is mainly due to improved performance and lower power demand. Moreover, ARM processors are not only used for mobile or embedded applications in the industrial control and commercial markets; nowadays, ARM usage has entered new areas such as PCs, high-performance computing, deep learning, and more. Abbey Chen said that the ASUS Tinker Board is equipped with the latest, most powerful quad-core ARM-based processor, which provides "best in class" performance.

SafeDrill uses tinyML to encourage proper drilling technique | Arduino Blog For those new to DIY projects that involve the use of power tools, knowing when a tool is being used in an unsafe manner is of utmost importance. For many, this can include employing the wrong drill bit for a given material, such as a concrete bit in a soft wood plank. This is why a team from the University of Ljubljana created the SafeDrill, which aims to quickly determine when misuse is occurring and notify the user. The team’s prototype consists of a small 3D-printed enclosure that contains a Nano 33 BLE Sense while allowing a USB cable to attach for power at the front. Once attached to a cordless drill with a pair of zip ties, they captured 100 seconds of data for each of the nine different classes that include three drill bits combined with three types of materials. From here, they trained a model in the Edge Impulse Studio in order to recognize the material/bit combination.

Install LibreNMS on Rocky Linux - kifarunix.com Follow through this tutorial to learn how to install LibreNMS on Rocky Linux. LibreNMS is a fully featured MySQL/PHP and SNMP based network monitoring system.

3 ways to install Nodejs & NPM on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Learn the steps use to install Node.js Javascript and NPM on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the command terminal for developing applications. Node.js is a platform for developing standalone JavaScript programs that run independently of host applications such as web browsers. Among other things, it can be used to program server-side scripts, network tools, and WebApps. Node.js is based on Google’s JavaScript engine V8, which is also used in the Chrome web browser. V8 is a process-based virtual machine that uses a JIT compiler to translate the JavaScript code into the machine language of the underlying hardware at run time.

People of WordPress: Dee Teal Dee’s story with computers started at school in New Zealand where discovering how a mouse worked and learning BASIC and Pascal was a catalyst for what later became a programming career. At a time when computers were just becoming mainstream, there were no opportunities for girls in her school to consider this as a further option. She recalls: “No one thought to say, ‘Dee, you look like you’re good at this, you should pursue it…’. I mean, I was a girl (and I was told girls didn’t ‘do’ computers). No one in the circles I moved in really had any idea where this technology revolution would take us.” With no particular career path into technology, Dee was encouraged in her final year of school to apply for a job in a bank where she worked and became a teller three years later. She gained financial independence, which enabled her to travel as a 20-year-old and spend the next three years exploring the US and Europe. Looking back, she noted how the world had changed: the first computer mouse she had seen had come out in 1983, and 20 years later WordPress was founded.

Tor sysadmin 101 workshop for new relay operators On 4th June, at 19:00 UTC, we are doing an online workshop to help out new relay operators. If you ever wanted to help the Tor Project, or just curious about what is required to become a relay/bridge operator, you should join into the workshop.

Are You Ready for Some Time Travel? SUSECON is launching in just a week, and this year the theme is Time Travel! It is going to showcase inspiration from EPIC films like Back to the Future, Terminator, Dr. Who, Men in Black! Basically as a nod to SUSE’s 30th anniversary, you, Mr. SUSECON attendee will travel through time and experience a wealth of content from the Dawn of Linux to the Age of Possibility (passing through the Rise of Kubernetes and the Edge Renaissance), it will be a fun and engaging experience, immersing you in Time Travel, Linux, Kubernetes and any resulting shenanigans! So sign up today if you haven’t already!

Flatpak Permissions Manager App Flatseal 1.8 Adds More Useful Options and Improvements Flatseal 1.8 is here to introduce the ability for users to review and modify global overrides. Flatseal is now aware of these global overrides, takes into account all sources of permissions changes and displays them to the user when you look at an application’s permissions. In addition, Flatseal now highlights every permission changed by the user or globally.