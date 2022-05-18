Games: Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia, Sprout Valley, and More
Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia is out along with a free update
One of the best strategy games around has grown with the Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia DLC now available, along with the usual Paradox free update for all players. Paradox call it a "flavor pack", so it's not quite a full expansion but has enough new content that looks like it may be worth picking up.
In the relaxing sim Sprout Valley you're a cute cat farming a tiny island
Sprout Valley looks quite sweet. A game where you play as Nico, a cute cat that has stepped away from their busy life to clean up a tiny island and create a nice farm. One I missed that had a successful Kickstarter that finished earlier this month.
Check out the new demo for Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders
Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders is a fresh upcoming retro pixel-art point and click adventure, with a brand new demo available to try now. Homo Narrans Studio are crowdfunding it now on Kickstarter, with a €15,000 goal and to entice people in the demo features the first full case to play through.
Crystal Project is a wonderful new RPG you need to pick up
Do you love classic JRPGs? Final Fantasy? Or anything like it? Well, Crystal Project released recently from developer Andrew Willman and it's quite wonderful.
ROTA is a cute and colourful gravity-bending puzzle-platformer worth a look
It might look colourful and inviting but don't let that fool you, ROTA is going to test your brain with its gravity-defying puzzle mechanics.
