Programming Leftovers
Reshaping data values using jq's with_entries
While I've played around a little with the entries family, this is the first time I've used it for real. Going through the intermediate process of finding myself using map actually has helped me reflect on with_entries very well.
Street Maps (of Some Cities)
Over the last few days, I dabbled with maps in R. Two days ago, I made a map of all the cities I’ve visited. Today, I thought to make street maps of some of them (and other cool cities).
The dark grey lines are highways and roadways, light grey lines are other streets and blue is water.
Field-Value Automata
When I introduced Quamina, I described the core trick: You prepare an arbitrary JSON blob for automaton-based matching by “Flattening” it into a list of name/value pairs, then sorting them in name order. Today, a closer look at how you work with the flattened data.
Writing Unit-Tests and Mocks for UNIX Shells
In this post, I want to focus on unit tests. A given file containing some shell funtions shall be tested so that it is ensured that the functions formally conform to their specification.
Now, what does mocking actually mean? Again, some definitions before discussing some real-world examples: [...]
